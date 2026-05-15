2x Sui ETF Now Trading

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares is pleased to announce the launch of 2x Sui ETF today.2x Sui ETF (Ticker: SUIL)Volatility Shares today announced the launch of the 2x Sui ETF (Ticker: SUIL), providing investors with a Fund seeking to deliver twice the daily performance of the Sui (SUI) ecosystem through futures contracts.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative leveraged ETFs with more than $3 billion in assets under management as of 4/30/2026. Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com ----------DisclosureAn investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in Futures Contracts and does not invest in spot crypto directly. Crypto Futures Contracts are relatively new investments.They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.The return of the leveraged Funds for periods longer than a single day will be the result of their return for each day compounded over the period. The Funds’ returns for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the Fund’s stated multiple (2x) of the return of the crypto asset for the same period. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the price increases. The Fund does not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than a single day.Daily rebalancing and the compounding of returns over time means that the returns of a leveraged fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day'sreturns compounded over the period. This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from twice the return of the crypto for the same period. A leveraged fund will lose money if crypto's performance is flat over time. A leveraged fund can lose money regardless of the performance of crypto, because of rebalancing of the Futures Contract, crypto's volatility, compounding of returns and other factors.Derivatives Risk. In addition to Futures Contracts, the Fund may obtain exposure through the following other derivatives: options on Other Investment Companies and swap agreement transactions that reference Other Investment Companies, crypto, Futures Contracts, or crypto-related indexes.Liquidity Risk. The market for the crypto Futures Contracts is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price.Leverage Risk. Leveraged funds seek to achieve and maintain the exposure by using leverage inherent in futures contracts.Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund's market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of SUIL.

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