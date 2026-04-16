ExSign Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can discover and deploy ExSign, a cloud-native email signature management service for Microsoft 365 through Microsoft Marketplace

We’re pleased to welcome ExSign for Microsoft 365 to Microsoft Marketplace.” — Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosting Controller Inc. today announced the availability of ExSign for Microsoft 365 , a cloud-based email signature management service for Microsoft 365, in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Hosting Controller customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.As email continues to be a core communication channel for organizations of all sizes, maintaining uniform and compliant branding across every message is more important than ever. ExSign for Microsoft 365 simplifies this challenge by enabling IT administrators and marketing teams to deploy automated, policy-driven email signatures without the need for on-premises infrastructure, servers, or manual installation.“With ExSign for Microsoft 365, we’re giving organizations an effortless way to elevate every email with professional, compliant signatures, without complex infrastructure or time-consuming updates,” says Babar Zaman, VP Business Development at Hosting Controller. “Whether a business wants consistent branding, legal safeguards, or enhanced marketing opportunities, ExSign delivers a scalable, secure, and flexible solution.”“We’re pleased to welcome ExSign for Microsoft 365 to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About Hosting Controller Inc.Founded in 1999, Hosting Controller Inc. is a cloud automation software provider with customers in over 125 countries. Its comprehensive suite of products supports email signature management, Active Directory tools, hybrid cloud solutions, virtualization, and enterprise automation, helping businesses modernize their communications and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.hostingcontroller.com

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