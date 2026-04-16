Truck Capacity Availability Shows Variability Across U.S. Freight Market, Cargoos Reports

Truck Capacity Is Quietly Tightening — And Most Shippers Won’t See It Coming

Cargoos Logistics releases U.S. freight market update based on recent shipment data and carrier activity

What we are seeing is a shift in how capacity is distributed. Availability is becoming less uniform, and that difference is starting to affect execution.” — Artur Gronus, CEO of Cargoos

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargoos Logistics , a Chicago-based freight and logistics company, today released a U.S. freight market update based on recent shipment data and carrier activity, indicating that truck capacity is becoming more selective across certain lanes, despite the absence of a broad market tightening signal.The update is based on first-quarter operational data and ongoing carrier interactions across Cargoos’ network.According to the company, current market conditions are not defined by a visible shortage of trucks, but by increasing variability in availability and execution at the shipment level.“We are not seeing a system-wide capacity shortage,” said Artur Gronus, CEO of Cargoos Logistics. “What we are seeing is a shift in how capacity is distributed. Availability is becoming less uniform, and that difference is starting to affect execution.”Early Indicators Identified in Shipment-Level DataCargoos reported several patterns emerging across recent shipments, including:• inconsistent carrier response times across similar loads• greater variability in availability depending on lane and timing• increased preference for repeat or predictable freight• reduced flexibility in operationally complex shipmentsThe company noted that these conditions are typically observed before broader pricing or capacity indicators begin to move.Implications for U.S. ShippersCargoos stated that the current environment may create a gap between perceived market conditions and actual shipment execution.While freight rates remain relatively stable, the company reports that access to reliable capacity may vary more than expected, particularly for time-sensitive or less predictable shipments.“The market can still appear stable from a pricing perspective,” Gronus said. “However, execution can become less consistent before those changes are reflected in rates.”Advisory for Market ParticipantsCargoos recommends that shippers monitor operational performance at the lane level and adjust planning assumptions where needed.Suggested actions include:• reviewing shipment consistency and planning processes• maintaining closer coordination with carrier partners• tracking execution variability, not just pricing trends• allowing for flexibility in scheduling where possibleOutlookCargoos expects the current trend to remain uneven in the near term, with no immediate indication of a broad market disruption, but with continued variability in capacity accessibility across certain segments.

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