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Report documents cost-per-lead 3-5x lower than webinars, opt-in rates above 60%, and the structural model behind virtual summit performance.

The summit is not a conference — it is a lead machine. The All Access Pass covers the production cost. The real asset is the warm list the host owns after the event.” — Alessio Pieroni, Founder & CEO, Scale For Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale For Impact, a done-for-you marketing agency for online course creators, today published a benchmark report on virtual summit funnel performance drawn from its client campaign portfolio. The report documents cost-per-lead figures 3 to 5 times lower than the average webinar cost-per-lead in comparable verticals, opt-in rates consistently above 60 percent, and the structural model the agency associates with these results.

The agency has managed virtual summit campaigns for online course creators in the personal development and conscious education space for nearly a decade. Its portfolio includes events that have collectively registered over 500,000 attendees across clients such as Tony Robbins, Terry Real, Marisa Peer, Shefali Tsabary and other creators in the same space. According to the agency, the report is the first published analysis of summit performance data at this scale within its client segment.

The report states that the virtual summit model produces lower lead acquisition costs than the webinar model primarily because of a speaker promotion mechanism the agency calls Exchange-of-Clicks. In the model, 20 to 40 speakers are invited to a summit and each promotes the event to their own audience in exchange for exposure to the host's audience. According to data cited in the report, speaker promotion accounts for 40 to 60 percent of total registrations across the agency's documented summit campaigns, at no incremental ad cost to the host.

Despite the benchmark data, the report states that the virtual summit remains less widely adopted than the webinar or challenge formats among course creators in the personal development space. The agency attributes the gap between performance and adoption to the operational complexity of coordinating multiple speakers, producing a multi-day live event, and managing the All Access Pass upsell.

The report documents the full operational architecture the agency applies across its summit portfolio, including the 4-Tier Portfolio Model for speaker recruitment, the Overwhelm on Purpose psychology the agency applies to All Access Pass conversions during the live event window, the Exchange-of-Clicks speaker promotion framework, and a post-summit webinar sequence the agency uses to convert the summit audience into paid program buyers in the 30 days following the event.

The report also addresses front-end monetisation strategies the agency has documented across its summit campaigns. According to the report, summits that integrate a tripwire product — such as a companion book or low-ticket digital product — inside the registration flow can offset or fully cover paid acquisition cost before the event begins. In one campaign documented in the report, a summit registered over 60,000 attendees and generated more than 5,000 companion product sales during the pre-event window, producing a campaign that was profitable before the first summit session aired.

"The summit is not a conference — it is a lead machine," said Alessio Pieroni, Founder and CEO of Scale For Impact. "Most course creators are paying webinar cost-per-lead rates for leads the summit model can deliver at a fraction of the cost. The All Access Pass covers the production cost. The real asset is the warm list the host owns after the event closes."

According to the report, the All Access Pass — the paid lifetime-access product sold during the summit — typically covers production costs and operational overhead, with the warm email list generated by the summit representing the primary commercial asset. The report states that the majority of the agency's list-building campaigns for clients in the conscious education space have used the summit model as the entry point.

The report also addresses the cold-start problem the webinar format presents for course creators without an existing audience. According to the agency, a course creator launching a webinar typically requires an existing list, an affiliate network, or a paid advertising budget to fill registrations, while a well-designed summit can generate tens of thousands of registrations from a standing start by leveraging speaker networks. The report positions the summit model as a capital-efficient list-building mechanism for course creators building their first list or entering a new vertical.

The full benchmark data, including opt-in rate targets, cost-per-lead ranges, and VIP conversion benchmarks, is available at the virtual summit benchmarks opt-in rates and CPL page on scaleforimpact.co. The complete operational playbook is available at the how to run a successful virtual summit funnel page. A companion article examining why the summit model outperforms the webinar for lead generation is available at the why virtual summits outperform webinars for lead generation page.

About Scale For Impact: Scale For Impact is a done-for-you marketing agency specialising in webinar funnels, challenge funnels, and virtual summit funnels for online course creators. The agency was founded by Alessio Pieroni, former Chief Marketing Officer of Mindvalley and author of Exponential Marketing, and has generated over $100M in funnel revenue for clients including Tony Robbins, Marisa Peer, Jordan Peterson, Dr. Gabor Maté, and Terry Real. For more information, visit scaleforimpact.co.

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