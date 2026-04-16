Sustainability Express Concludes First Edition, Sets Course for New International Routes

Participants collaborate during Sustainability Express, a 48-hour hackathon on a moving train, developing practical solutions for sustainability challenges.

A 48-hour train-based hackathon brings together teams to build real sustainability solutions, with expansion to new international routes underway.

It created the energy, focus, and collaboration that help teams turn ideas into something real. Expanding to new routes means bringing more communities into the process.” — Cosmin Pirvu, Co-founder Sustainability Express

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainability Express has concluded its first edition, transforming a 48-hour train journey into five early-stage solutions addressing real mobility and sustainability challenges. The initiative brings together participants, mentors, and interdisciplinary teams in a train-based hackathon format designed for rapid collaboration and practical problem-solving.The inaugural edition brought participants into an immersive, train-based environment where ideas were developed and prototyped during the journey. Over the course of the experience, teams worked alongside more than 20 mentors to refine concepts and turn them into tangible solutions.The event brought together 20 participants across five interdisciplinary teams. Each team included a high school student alongside participants with technology, business, and creative backgrounds, all connected by a shared interest in sustainability.Projects developed during the first edition included CargoLoop, focused on reducing empty truck kilometers through smarter freight matching; Turma, a neighborhood-based solution for safer, lower-traffic school commutes; MANOO, a local renting app for underused household items; MetricMove, a platform for tracking and optimizing employee commute emissions; and VIRA, a cycling app centered on safer urban routing through community-powered data.Each project was developed as a structured concept, including problem definition, proposed solution, and next steps toward real-world testing and implementation.Together, the projects reflected the core ambition of Sustainability Express: to create a practical environment where sustainability challenges are tackled through testable, real-world solutions.“The train is still an underused space, both locally and globally. Yet it is widely seen as comfortable, creative, and, above all, sustainable. It can be a powerful setting for bringing together people from different fields to solve shared challenges,” said George Bonea, co-founder of Sustainability Express.Momentum is already building, with early interest emerging for the next Sustainability Express route: Bucharest – Chisinau (Republic of Moldova) – Bucharest . This marks the first step toward expanding the initiative beyond Romania and opening it to wider European participation, with future routes planned to connect new communities and challenges.What began as a locally launched initiative is now evolving into a cross-border platform for sustainability-driven collaboration, connecting participants, mentors, and ideas across Europe.By combining a 48-hour build sprint with the experience of train travel, Sustainability Express offers a distinct format for collaboration, climate innovation, and community-building. The first edition showed how quickly practical ideas can take shape when the right people come together around a shared challenge.About Sustainability ExpressSustainability Express is a hackathon-on-rails initiative that brings together participants, mentors, and interdisciplinary teams on a moving train to develop solutions for sustainability challenges. By combining mobility, urgency, and interdisciplinary teamwork, it creates a practical environment for turning ideas into early-stage concepts and prototypes with real social, environmental, and economic relevance.

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