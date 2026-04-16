Elixirr and Pilot Lite partner to drive real-world commercial impact for CPGs

New joint offering accelerates growth for CPGs globally in weeks instead of months

Reorganisations, churn and lost know-how are slowing businesses down at exactly the wrong moment. Growth does not wait.” — Mike Anstey, Founder and CEO of Pilot Lite

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilot Lite, the global CPG commercialisation partner, today announces a partnership with Elixirr, the London-listed challenger consultancy. With 17 years’ experience across 30 markets, Pilot Lite deploys products into market – from development through to in-store execution – delivering growth and impact for CPGs.The partnership addresses a persistent gap in the market – where transformation programmes often fail to translate into real commercial outcomes in-market.The CPG industry landscape is changing faster than organisations can adapt, with acquisitions, divestitures, layoffs and restructurings becoming increasingly common. Today, seven of the top ten CPG corporations are in the midst of restructuring. There is a measurable cost to this pace of change: organisations lose operational continuity and institutional knowledge – weakening their ability to deliver consistent commercial performance.Together, Elixirr and Pilot Lite redesign how organisations make decisions and operate, connecting this directly to real-time in-market execution. Using AI to analyse real-time sales and consumer data, they enable teams to act on live demand signals – replacing slow, sequential transformation programmes with a model that tests, learns and scales in-market from day one.This enables organisations to rebuild ‘memory muscle’ at speed and sustain performance through ongoing industry disruption.Mike Anstey, Founder and CEO of Pilot Lite, comments, ‘Corporates are bored with traditional consulting models. They don’t have time to wait for the months of analysis, and their patience to build the best operating structure is wearing thin. Reorganisations , churn and lost know-how are slowing businesses down at exactly the wrong moment. Growth does not wait. Where there is chaos, there is opportunity, and right now CPG has plenty of both. Our job is to get into the market, in store, on shelf, and deliver impact while everyone else is still planning and strategising. With Elixirr's AI-powered approach behind us, we are building that memory muscle back in real time, so the impact does not walk out the door with the next reorganisation.’Brandon Bichler, Partner and CPG & Retail Lead at Elixirr, says, ‘Most scaled CPG organisations are flying blind when it comes to margin. They cannot see, in real time, which decisions are creating value – and which are destroying it. Despite the amount of data available, critical decisions are still being made on lagging, fragmented views of the market. That model is no longer viable. Companies that fail to rebuild decision-making around live demand signals will be structurally outpaced by smaller, faster competitors, regardless of brand strength or shelf presence.This is where our partnership with Pilot Lite changes the game. We are not designing operating models in isolation and hoping they deliver. We are building and proving them through real-world execution – so decision are made with live data, not hindsight. The result is a model where strategy, execution and real-time insight are fully connected – delivering measurable commercial impact in weeks, not months.’The partnership ensures operating model change is not theoretical, but proven through measurable commercial outcomes in-market, with clear accountability for delivery. This approach is already delivering results. In a recent engagement with a global food and beverage company, Pilot Lite reduced time-to-market from approximately 200 days to 20 days, moving from development to in-market performance in weeks.CPG organisations are being forced to operate differently. Delivering growth at market speed requires more than technology – it requires operating models built for rapid decision-making, real-time execution and continuous learning, with clear accountability for commercial outcomes.---

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