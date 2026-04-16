Germany-Based Inventor Mohsen Bahmani Introduces Propeller-Free Propulsion System for Emerging Air Mobility

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohsen Bahmani, a Germany-based inventor and engineer, is active in the field of advanced mobility systems. Known for his early work in alternative transportation concepts, he developed and commercialized his first invention at the age of 18. His portfolio includes concepts such as the Propeller-Free Propulsion System, Floating Shoes, and Flying Vehicles, which have received coverage in various international media outlets. His work has also been referenced beyond technical domains, including by well-known philosopher Alain de Botton in discussions on innovation and modern work.A graduate of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Bahmani focuses on applied research in advanced propulsion technologies. His propulsion system has been granted a European patent, representing a step toward further technical development. His work highlights areas such as innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in mobility systems.Urban air mobility continues to be an area of ongoing research and development, with efforts focused on improving efficiency, reducing noise, and enabling new forms of transportation in urban environments.Conventional drones and aerial vehicles typically rely on rotating propellers or jet-based systems. These approaches can present challenges related to noise, mechanical complexity, and energy use.Bahmani’s system proposes an alternative design. Instead of external propulsion mechanisms, the concept uses a closed-loop internal track in which multiple small reaction units move continuously. These units operate in a cycle of acceleration, energy transfer, deceleration, and return, contributing to thrust generation without external propellers.The system also incorporates an energy supply mechanism based on high-frequency alternating current. According to the inventor, this approach creates a magnetic field that enables wireless energy transfer via electromagnetic induction, with reported efficiency levels of up to 90%.By removing large rotating blades, the design is intended to reduce noise levels. The concept also allows for vertically oriented aircraft structures, which may be suitable for use in urban environments. Potential applications could extend to areas such as aviation, automotive, maritime, rail, defense, and space.As research into sustainable and efficient mobility solutions continues, alternative propulsion concepts are being explored as part of broader industry developments.It should be noted that Bahmani’s propulsion system is not a reactionless drive. The system uses reaction-based principles, with gases expelled outside its frame of reference, consistent with Newton’s third law.For additional information, visit: https://www.mohsenbahmani.com/ References:• Baden TV ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZHkVlh5O0Y&t=106s • El Universo ; https://www.eluniverso.com/estados-unidos/estilo-de-vida/que-es-el-sistema-de-propulsion-a-reaccion-nota/ • RTL TV ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl6mEfcSqzI • E-Plan Aerospace ; https://www.eplaneai.com/news/iranian-inventor-develops-propeller-free-propulsion-system-for-flying-taxis • Wochenblatt ; https://www.wochenblatt-news.de/ueberregional/bahmani-revolutioniert-die-antriebstechnologie/ • AVA AERO ; https://www.avaet.com/post/drone-propulsion-systems-innovations-new-technologies-and-leading-manufacturers • Alain de Botton ; https://www.alaindebotton.com/work/extract/ Links & Videos related to both Innovation:("Floating Shoes / Water Skying / Walking on Water , Year 2006 “)New Propulsion System 2025 :• Video 1 : https://youtu.be/jOcQJzqZFws • Video 2 : https://youtu.be/Io3yHXm8AjA Patent certificate :1 : https://worldwide.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/biblio?FT=D&locale=en_EP&CC=EP&NR=3565971B8&KC=B8 2 : https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/EP-3565971-B8 3 : https://patents.google.com/patent/EP3565971B8/e

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