Medication Switching, Rebuilt for Modern Care: SwitchRx Launches Its First Major Platform Upgrade Since 2011

SwitchRx - Confident Medication Switching. Simplified.

After 15 years and 140,000 clinicians, the platform built by Dr. Diane McIntosh and Dr. Ric Procyshyn launches its first complete rebuild. Still free.

Every medication switch is a moment of risk and uncertainty. Our goal has always been to reduce that uncertainty by offering clear, evidence-informed pathways that clinicians can trust.” — Dr. Ric Procyshyn

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwitchRx, a trusted clinical decision support platform for switching psychiatric medications, has launched a fully rebuilt website that marks the most significant evolution in the platform's history. The relaunch represents the first complete upgrade since SwitchRx was founded in 2011 and reflects how dramatically prescribing complexity and clinician expectations have changed over the past 15 years.

Used by more than 140,000 clinicians and supporting over two million medication switches to date, SwitchRx provides evidence-informed guidance to help health care professionals navigate one of the most challenging aspects of prescribing: transitioning patients safely from one medication to another. The platform is used daily by psychiatrists, family physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, researchers, trainees, and other clinicians across North America and internationally.

Medication switching is complex. Clinicians must account for partial treatment response, comorbid conditions, drug interactions, treatment tolerability, and rapidly evolving therapeutic options. Yet many existing clinical tools lack clinical relevancy, and are fragmented, expensive, or difficult to use at the point of care.

SwitchRx was created to address this gap. Developed by clinicians and grounded in real-world practice, the platform has always focused on practical clarity rather than regulatory jargon. The newly launched version builds on that foundation with a modernized interface, faster workflows, and a mobile-first experience, designed for use during clinical decision making.

"This rebuild reflects how clinicians actually practice today," said Dr. Ric Procyshyn, co-founder of SwitchRx. "Every medication switch is a moment of risk and uncertainty. Our goal has always been to reduce that uncertainty by offering clear, evidence-informed pathways that clinicians can trust. This new platform allows us to do that faster, more reliably, and at a much larger scale."

The rebuilt platform introduces a modern content management system that allows for more rapid medication updates, improved navigation, and structured clinical data, designed to support future expansion. While SwitchRx does not use artificial intelligence to generate clinical guidance, its data architecture is designed to improve discoverability and support integration with emerging digital health ecosystems.

Importantly, SwitchRx remains free to clinicians. Rather than relying on subscription fees, the platform is supported through ethical sponsorships and advertising that is clearly separated from clinical content. This model aligns with emerging best practices seen in other clinician-first platforms and reflects SwitchRx's commitment to accessibility, transparency, and editorial independence.

While SwitchRx has historically focused on medications used to treat mental illnesses, the relaunch expands the platform into additional therapeutic areas including metabolic and weight management, with further expansion planned in new areas with significant clinical overlap, including substance use disorders, pain management, and endocrinology. Psychiatry remains the platform's foundation, but it is no longer its ceiling.

"This is not just a redesign," said Dr. Diane McIntosh, co-founder of SwitchRx. "It is a foundation for the next decade of growth. We built SwitchRx to support clinicians when it matters most, and this relaunch ensures we can continue to do that, as medicine becomes more complex and increasingly digitalized. SwitchRx has been a trusted resource for 15 years. Now, it's more important than ever, for HCPs to trust their clinical resources."

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