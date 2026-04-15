DDOT Releases Report on Autonomous Vehicle Policy

Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) released a report reviewing how automated vehicles (AV) are regulated across the United States. The report is meant to inform ongoing decision-making on how the District can regulate AVs, but does not make specific policy recommendations. DDOT will be issuing a report this summer on AV deployment legislative and implementation considerations.

The DDOT report summarizes current AV technology, existing research, and different AV regulatory policy approaches being used by cities and states. It also includes insights from interviews with industry and safety experts and government agencies to better understand emerging practices and concerns.

“AV technology is evolving rapidly and jurisdictions nationwide are figuring out how to prepare for its impacts, including potential displacement of workers and loss of revenue,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “This report provides a comprehensive overview of the regulatory landscape and will help guide discussions in the District, with safety, transparency, and residents’ needs at the forefront.”

The report highlights several critical factors for the safe rollout of AVs, including coordination across all levels of government, robust safety oversight, transparent data practices, community engagement, and planning for accessibility, workforce, and infrastructure readiness.

As interest in AV testing and deployment grows, this report will serve as a resource for the District and support upcoming conversations about potential regulatory frameworks which, in addition to transportation issues, also involve the displacement of workers and income streams.

To read the full report, please visit: Research Report on the State of AV Policy