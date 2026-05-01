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District Department of Transportation Announces DBE Certification Reevaluation Process and Free Support Services for Small Businesses

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced that, as of April 24, 2026, it has begun to accept submissions for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Reevaluation. To support small businesses through this updated federal process, DDOT is also launching a series of free quarterly workshops and Virtual Office Hours designed to provide step-by-step guidance and technical assistance.

DBE firms play a critical role in building and maintaining the District’s transportation network. DDOT remains committed to administering the DBE Program in alignment with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Interim Final Rule. Through this effort, DDOT continues to advance equitable opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses while meeting federal requirements.

“DBE firms are essential partners in delivering transportation projects across the District,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbuam. “We are committed to making the reevaluation process clear, accessible, and supportive so businesses can continue to grow and compete.”

Free DBE Certification Workshops

DDOT invites DBE firms and interested businesses to attend free quarterly workshops focused on DBE reevaluation and certification. These sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will provide a clear walkthrough of the process.

Workshop topics include an overview of updated federal requirements, a step-by-step guide to completing the certification application, a detailed review of the Uniform Certification Application, answers to common questions, and presentations from DDOT staff and partner agencies offering business resources. To attend the workshop, please RSVP here!

2026 Workshop Dates:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Free Virtual Office Hours

For firms that are unable to attend workshops, DDOT will offer free quarterly Virtual Office Hours from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These sessions provide one-on-one technical assistance to help businesses complete their applications and resolve specific questions. RSVP for Virtual Hours

2026 Virtual Office Hour Dates:

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, September 24, 2026

What DBE Firms Need to Know

All currently certified DBE firms must complete the reevaluation process by submitting required documentation in accordance with federal guidelines. Required materials include a new Declaration of Eligibility, a Personal Narrative describing experiences of discrimination, and a Personal Net Worth statement for the majority owner, which must not exceed $2.047 million and must include supporting documentation.

In-state firms certified in the District of Columbia must submit all required documentation directly. Interstate firms must provide a reevaluation certification letter from their home state issued on or after October 3, 2025, confirming compliance with the federal rule.

New applicants may still apply. However, priority will be given to firms currently holding active contracts. New applications will be processed after reevaluations are completed.

How to Apply

All submissions must be completed through DDOT’s Compliance Portal. DC-Based Firms should log in, select “Renew or Apply for Certification,” choose the reevaluation option if applicable, complete eligibility questions, and upload required documents.

Interstate Firms, please log in, select “Renew or Apply for Certification,” and select “Interstate”. Interstate Firms you must have your home-state approval letter before applying; interstate firms with missing home-state approval letters will not be processed.

Support is available within the portal through the Contact Support feature for both technical and application assistance.

Important Timeline

While the U.S. Department of Transportation has not set a firm deadline, the District of Columbia Unified Certification Program aims to complete all reevaluations by October 1, 2026. Firms that fail to submit required documentation by the established deadline may become ineligible for DBE participation and could be removed from the directory until the process is complete.

Resources Available

DDOT provides several tools to assist businesses, including Personal Narrative Guidelines, a DBE Evaluation Guide, the USDOT Interim Final Rule, and frequently asked questions. Businesses are strongly encouraged to participate in the reevaluation process to remain eligible and competitive.

For more information on DDOT’s DBE program, please visit us at: https://ddot.gob2g.com. For questions or assistance, please contact the DBE Certification Team via email at [email protected].

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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