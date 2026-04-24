Theom Redefines AI & Data Security, Placing as a Leader Across Major Industry Analyst Evaluations

Theom Named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3 Theom Named an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3

Theom is recognized in three major 2026 AI and data security evaluations, bridging the gap between enterprise-grade reliability and high-speed AI innovation.

​​[Theom] punches above its weight with an aggressive innovation strategy and a roadmap that balances security, AI, and data stakeholder requirements.” — The Forrester Wave™

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theom, the leader in AI-native data security, announced its achievement today, securing three distinct recognitions among top vendors in the market from two of the industry’s most prestigious analyst firms. Theom has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sensitive Data Discovery And Classification Solutions, Q2 2026, as well as a Leader and an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3.Agentic AI and data context make up the foundation for any successful production AI deployment. To Theom, this triple recognition solidifies its position as the only platform that successfully bridges the gap between the rigorous stability required by Fortune 500 enterprises and the high-velocity innovation demanded by the generative AI era.“This recognition in all three analyst reports proves to us that the safest enterprise choice is also the most innovative, delivering absolute Fortune 500 stability with the velocity needed to protect data in the age of AI.” -Navindra Yadav, CEO, TheomThe Standard for Scale and StabilityIn The Forrester Wave™, Theom was recognized as a Leader with the highest possible scores in 12 criteria, including innovation and vision. The evaluation notes that, “Theom is designed for simplicity, with excellent usability, performance, and scalability. It also excels in its coverage of cloud and on-premises data sources, and automated classification and enrichment, using a blend of contextual inputs.”Key features of Theom's platform scale include:- Massive scalability: Proven production deployments exceeding 100PB of data and 10,000 data repositories without the friction of agents.- AI-native intelligence: Leveraging LLM-derived models to identify PII, PHI, and hidden "secrets" (API keys/passwords) with over 95% accuracy.- Hybrid coverage: Out-of-the-box support for legacy enterprise mainstays like Sybase and IBM DB2 alongside modern stacks like Snowflake and Databricks.- Agentic observability and security: Theom monitors human, application, and agentic AI access to and use of data and ensures that guardrails are enforced. Some customers are even generating incremental revenue from their agentic AI services leveraging Theom’s observability, turning security from a blocker into an AI revenue enabler.The Benchmark for Maturity and Market PresenceIn the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3, Theom secured its place solidly within the Leader ring of the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant. This placement reflects Theom's comprehensive platform capabilities and its proven ability to deliver unique, actionable insights across the entire spectrum of data security and governance.Theom’s platform maturity enables:- Deep Data Mapping: Theom monitors every access and query natively, providing unique insights into logical data topology and tracking data lineage at column-level granularity to identify security gaps legacy tools miss.- Automated Incident Response: The platform automatically compiles critical incident details, including sequence of events and regulatory impact, creating exportable forensic audit trails.“[Theom] provides full visibility by linking identity, data, and usage and detects risks like unprotected sensitive data, service account impersonation, and software vulnerabilities.” - GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3The Outperformer in Innovation VelocitySimultaneously, GigaOm distinguished Theom as an Outperformer, a title reserved for vendors with the strongest roadmaps and that are leading the way in emerging areas such as AI security posture management (AI-SPM) and risk correlation. Notably, of the 25 solutions evaluated in the market, Theom is the only vendor positioned inside the Leader ring that also achieved Outperformer status.Theom outpaced the industry average of legacy and cloud-security incumbents. Theom’s superior velocity is fueled by high execution across GigaOm's criteria:- Operational Excellence (4.7 Average): Theom earned 5/5 Exceptional ratings for Ease of Management, Flexibility, Scalability, and Interoperability, validating the platform's frictionless, agentless deployment model.- Core Data Context & NHI Security (4.6 Average): Theom secured 5/5 scores in Data Mapping, Data Access Intelligence, Incident Response, and Nonhuman Identity (NHI) Threat Management, highlighting its unique behavioral AI that neutralizes risks from humans masquerading as service accounts.- AI Security Leadership: As organizations scale LLMs, Theom leads the market in Emerging Features, earning Exceptional (5/5) in Risk Quantification and Superior (4/5) marks for Risk Correlation & Attack Path Analysis and securing generative AI prompts, data lineage, and AI-Specific Posture Management.“​​Theom was classified as an Outperformer due to its rapid development and strong roadmap. The vendor is already performing well across all of our emerging technology areas, and we expect this to continue.” - GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) v3Access the Reports:Read the GigaOm Radar for DSPM Read The Forrester Wave™: Sensitive Data Discover and Classification Solutions , Q2 2026About TheomTheom is an AI-native Data Operations Center that provides autonomous data security and governance. Utilizing a unique no-touch architecture, Theom ensures that data always stays within the customer’s jurisdiction, meeting the strictest data sovereignty and residency requirements globally. Trusted by global leaders, Theom empowers organizations to manage sensitive data risks in real-time across cloud, on-prem, and generative AI environments. For more information, visit www.theom.ai Objectivity and Trademark Disclaimers:Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here GigaOm Radar is a trademark of GigaOm. All rights reserved.

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