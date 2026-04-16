Hale Trailer Breaks Ground on New Saco, Maine Location
Hale Trailer, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, today proudly announces the groundbreaking of its newest location in Saco, Maine.
With over 50 years in business and more than 15 locations, spanning from the East Coast to Iowa and Arkansas, Hale Trailer is known for its extensive inventory and customer-focused service.
“This investment reflects our commitment to the Saco community,” said Hale Trailer President, Barry Hale Jr. “We’re proud to build on the site’s legacy by creating jobs and supporting the local economy.”
The new branch will offer trailer sales, rentals, service, parts, and custom modifications, assisting customers across Maine and northern New England. Hale Trailer’s rental fleet includes more than 20,000 units from industry-leading manufacturers and offers many different trailer types such as vans, flatbeds, lowboys, heavy haul specialized equipment, and more.
The project is expected to create jobs and contribute to the region’s economic growth while honoring the history of the site.
About Hale Trailer
Hale Trailer is the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, offering trailers for sale and rent along with full-service support, including maintenance, parts, financing, and fleet solutions.
Neal Bangor
Hale Trailer
+1 207- 274‑7826
nbangor@haletrailer.com
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