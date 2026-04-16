EZDocuAI Launches AI Platform for Professional Translators With 7x Faster Document Processing and Zero Data Retention

From scanned docs and handwritten notes to translated, formatted output in minutes. Every file encrypted and deleted after export.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZDocuAI Launches AI Platform That Empowers Professional Translators Instead of Replacing ThemMiami-based startup addresses a critical gap in the $60 billion translation services industry with zero-data-retention document processingEZDocuAI, Inc. today launches ezdocu.ai, an AI-powered workspace that reduces professional document translation from up to 20 minutes per page to approximately 3 minutes, while guaranteeing that no document content is ever retained or used to train AI models. The platform addresses a critical gap in the global translation services industry, valued at over $60 billion, where hundreds of thousands of professional translators still process scanned documents, handwritten notes, and official records using manual, fragmented tools.An Industry Stuck in a Manual WorkflowProfessional translators routinely spend up to 20 minutes per page extracting text from scans, correcting OCR errors, translating, reformatting, and assembling deliverables. Poorly scanned files, handwritten annotations, stamps, and complex layouts slow the process further. Existing enterprise tools focus on high-volume localization and do not solve the end-to-end challenge of converting a scanned or image-based document into an edited, translated, and professionally formatted output.EZDocuAI was built specifically for this unserved workflow. The platform combines advanced OCR, handwriting recognition , AI-assisted translation, layout preservation, and professional export into a single process designed for translators who work with official, legal, immigration, and institutional documents.How It WorksThe platform processes scanned documents, PDFs, and images through a synchronized dual-panel editor where the original document appears alongside the editable output at every stage, from OCR correction through translation.A specialized OCR engine interprets handwriting, marginal notes, and cursive script, reducing manual transcription effort by up to 80%. For text-based documents, the platform preserves original formatting, margins, images, tables, and structural elements, eliminating the manual reformatting step. Translators can upload and enforce their own terminology glossaries across every document, maintaining consistency and reducing repetitive edits.Pro plans and above include an embedded verification page and Human Verified seal with a publicly scannable QR code, allowing end clients to independently confirm that a licensed professional reviewed and approved the document.The platform operates on one principle: the translator is the expert, and AI is the assistant. The AI proposes; the translator reviews, corrects, approves, and signs.Zero Knowledge Processing: Privacy as ArchitectureEZDocuAI operates on a Zero Knowledge Processing architecture. All documents are encrypted in transit (TLS 1.3) and at rest (AES-256). Users control their own retention timeline, choosing to delete on download, after 7 days, or after 30 days. Every deletion generates a downloadable Certificate of Deletion with a SHA-256 hash, providing verifiable, cryptographic proof that files have been permanently removed. No document content is stored after export. No content is ever used to train AI models."Translators have told us their three biggest fears are that AI will replace them, that their documents will be exposed, and that their data will be sold. We built every layer of EZDocuAI to address those concerns head-on. This is a tool that works for translators, not instead of them."— Roberto Rodriguez, Co-Founder and CEO, EZDocuAI, Inc.Pricing and AvailabilityEZDocuAI uses a pay-per-use token model where one token equals one standard page. Plans range from Free ($0/month, 4 pages) to Pro ($49/month), Max ($149/month), Team ($499/month), and custom Enterprise pricing. All paid plans include token rollover. Full pricing details are available at ezdocu.ai.The first 100 accounts to activate will lock in launch pricing for 24 months through the Founding User Program."The professional translation industry has been underserved by technology for decades. Translators working with scanned and handwritten documents have had no purpose-built solution until now, and we built EZDocuAI to change that."— Alberto Azpurua, Co-Founder and COO, EZDocuAI, Inc.About EZDocuAI, Inc.EZDocuAI, Inc. is a Miami-based AI company building the operating system for professional document translation. Founded by Roberto Rodriguez (CEO) and Alberto Azpurua (COO), the platform serves the global community of over 600,000 professional translators who process official, legal, immigration, and institutional documents daily. EZDocuAI's leadership maintains close ties with major industry organizations, including the American Translators Association (ATA). The company is a Delaware C Corporation currently raising a pre-seed round. Learn more at www.ezdocu.ai Press assets, including logos and product screenshots, are available upon request at hello@ezdocu.ai. Investor inquiries may be directed to roberto@ezdocu.ai.Media ContactAlberto AzpuruaCo-Founder & COO, EZDocuAI, Inc.hello@ezdocu.ai | www.ezdocu.ai

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