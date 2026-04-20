New Book Calls Time on Outdated Management Models—and Makes the Case for Redesigning How Work Actually Works

How Work Works Now

How Work Works Now: Designing Organizations for the AI Era

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations grapple with remote work, AI acceleration, and declining engagement, a new book argues that the real problem isn’t where people work—but how work itself is designed.In How Work Works Now , culture and workplace strategist Drew Jones PhD delivers a blunt assessment: most companies are trying to run modern work through management systems built for a pre-digital era—and the mismatch is quietly eroding both performance and culture.“Work hasn’t broken,” Jones writes. “Our assumptions about how it should be managed have.”Rather than offering productivity hacks or culture platitudes, How Work Works Now reframes work as a system—one shaped by tools, incentives, feedback loops, decision rights, and trust. Jones challenges familiar ideas about proximity, control, engagement, and leadership, and outlines what it takes to design work that actually functions in a digital-first environment.The book is aimed at senior leaders, HR and People teams, workplace strategists, and anyone responsible for performance in modern organizations. It arrives at a moment when many companies are doubling down on return-to-office mandates and legacy performance systems—often with diminishing returns.How Work Works Now does not argue for remote work or hybrid work as ideologies. Instead, it makes the case for intentional work design—regardless of where people sit.About the AuthorDrew Jones is a strategist, author/speaker , and founder of Drew Jones Studio , where he works with leadership teams to redesign performance, culture, and workplaces for the digital age. He has advised organizations across real estate, technology, professional services, and knowledge work industries on navigating the shift from proximity-based to digital-first work.Book DetailsTitle: How Work Works Now: Designing Organizations for the AI EraAuthor: Drew Jones, PhDFormat: PaperbackRelease Date: [April 20, 2026]Available: [Amazon.com]Media Contact:[Drew Jones][drew@drewjones.co]

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