Now Hiring TBI CJIS Support Specialist

CJIS Support Specialist 1 – Auditor Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit Nashville – 1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for training criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies on CJIS database usage and compliance with CJIS Security Policy. Conducts audits to ensure data accuracy, completeness, and adherence to reporting requirements. Manages data requests and reporting for leadership; and monitors system functionality

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,057-$6,099

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 76783. This position will remain posted from April 15, 2026 – April 21, 2026, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.