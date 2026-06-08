Sneedville Man Indicted in TBI Jury Tampering Investigation

HANCOCK – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Sneedville man accused of attempting to influence potential jurors ahead of a trial in Hancock County.

In February, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Jack Mullins (DOB: 08/19/50), who was the defendant in a jury trial in Hancock County on February 26th. During the investigation, agents gathered evidence indicating that Mullins contacted potential jurors in an attempt to influence the outcome of the trial.

Today, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jack Mullins with one count of Improper Influence of a Juror. With assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Mullins was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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