Trail Days Brings Community Events to Silver City

Hills near Silver City, NM. A Continental Divide Trail-themed mural in Silver City, NM. A CDT Gateway Community sign welcomes Silver City visitors.

Continental Divide Trail Days returns to Silver City April 23–26 with free hikes, talks, and volunteer events celebrating community and the outdoors.

Part of building that connection to the outdoors is honoring the communities along the path, and we’re proud to return to Silver City for Trail Days again this year” — Teresa Martinez, CDTC Executive Director

SILVER CITY, NM, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continental Divide Trail Days will return to Silver City April 23–26, drawing locals and travelers for a unique opportunity to connect over a shared appreciation of outdoor spaces and the Continental Divide landscape. Hosted by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC) in partnership with local organizations, outdoor companies, and Silver City businesses and community members, the event will kick off at Open Space Brewing on Thursday afternoon and continue through Sunday with community hikes, educational programs and volunteer opportunities.The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDT) stretches more than 3,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Canadian border along the Continental Divide. Silver City is a popular destination for CDT hikers who stop at Trail Days for respite, resupply and connection with the community. Events and activities are planned to appeal to travelers and locals alike, from the Cultural Landscape Speaker Series taking place at the Seedboat Collective to the family-friendly Saturday Adventure Fest at Gough Park.“We want to help build and demonstrate appreciation for what this landscape has to offer,” said CDTC Executive Director Teresa Martinez. “Part of building that connection to the outdoors is honoring the communities along the path, and we’re proud to return to Silver City for Trail Days again this year.”The weekend will culminate with three outdoor events led by CDTC, local organizations and partners: Historic Walking Tour of Chihuahua Hill : Led by Silver City Museum curator Javier Marrufo, participants will learn about Silver City’s oldest residential neighborhood, originally established as a predominantly Mexican neighborhood during the mining era. Participants are encouraged to pre-register on CDTC’s website. The group will meet at the Silver City Museum, 312 W. Broadway St., at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, for departure. Community Cleanup of the Big Ditch : Held in collaboration with Toss No Mas, an anti-litter program based in Silver City. Participants are encouraged to register in advance on CDTC’s website and meet at the Murray Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, when organizers will distribute cleanup materials. Community Hike and Bioblitz: Hosted in partnership with the 52 Hike Challenge and Oboz, a Montana-based footwear company located near the northern terminus of the CDT. Participants will meet at the Silver City Visitor Center starting at 7 a.m. Sunday to coordinate travel to Jack’s Peak Trailhead, site of a multi-year CDT reroute project opening this year. During the hike, organizers will invite participants to contribute to the research and documentation of local flora and fauna. Pre-registration is available on CDTC’s website.All Trail Days events are free and open to the public. More information is available at cdtcoalition.org/trail-days.

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