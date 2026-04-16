Circle J Roll-Offs Launches Cost-Saving Cardboard Recycling Program for Businesses

Free Cardboard Pickup Program

Circle J Roll-Offs is introducing a new program to help businesses reduce costs by eliminating fees for cardboard recycling and container pickup services.

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle J Roll-Offs is introducing a new initiative designed to help businesses reduce operational costs by eliminating fees associated with cardboard recycling and container pickup services.The company now offers free container and cardboard pickup to businesses. This strategic program is aimed at companies seeking more efficient and cost-effective waste management solutions.“Many businesses are locked into paid recycling programs without realizing there are better options available,” said a Circle J Roll-Offs representative. “We’re providing a straightforward way to cut unnecessary expenses while maintaining reliable service.”Program Highlights:• Free cardboard recycling and container pickup for qualifying businesses• Seamless transition from existing providers• Custom container sizing and flexible scheduling• Dedicated local service and supportWith rising operational costs across industries, Circle J Roll-Offs positions this program as an immediate opportunity for businesses to improve their bottom line without compromising service quality.The offer is particularly beneficial for retail locations, warehouses, distribution centers, and commercial facilities that generate consistent volumes of recyclable cardboard. And, if you are currently baling your cardboard, we pay mill direct pricing.Businesses interested in evaluating their eligibility or comparing current service costs can visit – https://circlejroll-offsinc.com/strategicpartner/ About Circle J Roll-OffsCircle J Roll-Offs provides comprehensive waste management and recycling services across the Mobile, Alabama region, supporting commercial, industrial, and residential clients with reliable, cost-effective solutions.

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