Ad Pages Magazine Acquires Lone Star Local, Uniting Two Austin-Area Publications Around a Shared Mission to Support Local Businesses and Readers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad Pages Magazine, the largest privately owned direct mail savings magazine in Texas, today announced the acquisition of Lone Star Local, a well-regarded Austin-area direct mail publication known for its commitment to local businesses and readers.

The acquisition brings together two organizations that have independently built their identities around the same core belief: that local businesses deserve effective, results-driven marketing, and that local readers deserve real savings from the businesses in their own neighborhoods.

"When we looked at Lone Star Local, it felt a lot like looking in the mirror. It’s the same thing we’ve been about since 1988, helping local businesses make more money from their advertising,” said Elena Littleton, President of Ad Pages. “They’ve got that same local-first mindset and the same belief we do: the best marketing isn’t about impressions, it’s about bringing in real customers.”

Lone Star Local, which has reached 160,000 Austin-area households each month, built a strong and loyal following among both readers and advertisers by staying focused on the local business community. Advertisers have already been informed of the transition and will continue to be supported by a dedicated team under the Ad Pages umbrella, with their advertisements now featured in the monthly Ad Pages magazine.

"Lone Star Local was built for Austin," said Kevin Wilmore, Founder of Lone Star Local. "What made this the right move was knowing that Ad Pages shares that same commitment to the local community, to the businesses trying to grow, and to the readers who open the magazine looking for a deal. This acquisition will empower us to bring greater value to even more advertisers and readers."

Ad Pages currently mails to 260,000 homes across the Austin area and operates 83+ publications reaching more than 2 million homes monthly across Texas and Missouri. They also own one of the best printing presses in Texas through their sister company, FMC Printing. FMC printing is where the Ad Pages Magazines are printed, stitched and sent out to our readers via USPS. Ad Pages' in-house print, design, and digital marketing team will now support the Lone Star Local brand as part of its continued Austin operations.

About the Austin local business community:

Both Ad Pages and Lone Star Local have built their businesses on the conviction that a healthy local economy depends on local businesses thriving and that direct, targeted, community-focused marketing is one of the most effective tools a small business owner has. That shared belief is the foundation of this acquisition.

About Ad Pages:

Founded in 1988, Ad Pages is the largest privately owned direct mail savings magazine in Texas. The company mails to more than 2 million homes monthly across Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and St. Louis. Ad Pages provides local businesses with direct mail advertising, digital marketing, and full-service creative support, all focused on measurable customer acquisition. Learn more at https://adpagessolutions.com/lsl/

About Lone Star Local:

Lone Star Local is a direct mail magazine serving the Austin, Texas area, focused on connecting local businesses with households in their communities and delivering meaningful savings to local readers. Learn more at lonestarlocal.info.

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