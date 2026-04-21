Kasselman Solar Awarded Platinum Quality Solar Installer Status

NYSERDA Associate Director of Quality and Market Standards Amy Kasson-Muzio presents the 2026 Platinum Quality Solar Installer plaque to Kasselman Solar President and CEO Steve Kasselman at the company's Menands, NY headquarters.

New York State contractor earns highest quality designation in NY-Sun Program—only company in the State at this level also identified as maintenance provider.

MENANDS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasselman Solar has earned Platinum Quality Solar Installer (QSI) status from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The designation was recognized at a company-wide celebration at Kasselman Solar’s headquarters in Menands on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Kasselman Solar is currently one of only four companies in New York State holding Platinum Status Installer designation, and the only one at this level also identified as a maintenance provider in NYSERDA’s contractor directory.

“My grandfather founded Kasselman Electric in 1948, doing electrical work across downtown Albany and the Capital Region. Becky Kasselman now leads that company as President and CEO. We launched Kasselman Solar to carry forward those same values: craftsmanship, accountability, and the belief that every customer deserves work done right. Some of the buildings we’re installing solar on today are the same ones my grandfather wired decades ago. That continuity is who we are. Earning Platinum Quality Solar Installer status from NYSERDA is something our whole team is proud of.”

— Kasselman Solar President and CEO Steve Kasselman

The Platinum QSI designation requires six consecutive years of meeting NYSERDA’s quality benchmarks for field inspection scores, project volume and contractor status in the NY-Sun Program.

Kasselman Solar is also the only Platinum QSI contractor in New York State operating a dedicated in-house service team, a department staffed and scoped to provide ongoing maintenance rather than one-off installation support. That team supports customers statewide, including homeowners and businesses whose systems were originally installed by other companies that have since left the market.

The company holds Enphase Platinum Installer status, a separate designation issued by Enphase Energy recognizing top-tier installation partners. Kasselman Solar is the only contractor in New York State holding both NYSERDA Platinum QSI and Enphase Platinum Installer status, in addition to its NYSERDA maintenance provider identification.

Kasselman Solar has completed more than 4,000 installations since 2014, including projects at Albany International Airport, the New York Power Authority, the University at Albany, the Capital Region Welcome Center, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The company also provides ongoing solar maintenance for the SUNY Research Foundation’s NY-Creates facility. In 2025, Kasselman Solar completed 496 installations generating $20.33 million in revenue, while its service team resolved more than 3,500 issues with a 99%+ first-contact resolution rate.

Steve Kasselman, a third-generation electrical contractor, founded the company in 2014 after identifying two gaps in New York’s rapidly expanding solar market: too few skilled careers in renewable energy, and too little long-term service infrastructure to support systems after installation. His background in critical infrastructure electrical work traces to the Capital Region trade his grandfather George Kasselman established in 1948. Kasselman Solar operates as a separate company out of its Menands headquarters and its Poughkeepsie office serving the Hudson Valley.

“This designation belongs to our team — every installer, every project manager, every person who picked up the phone and solved a problem on the first call. We’re the only Platinum contractor that also carries the maintenance provider designation. We don’t just install systems — we stand behind them. When you invest in solar, you should be able to count on us being there for the life of your system. That’s the standard every New Yorker deserves.”

— Kasselman Solar President and CEO Steve Kasselman

The Quality Solar Installer (QSI) designation, administered through NYSERDA’s Business Performance Management Quality and Market Standards, is available to contractors that are active, full-status solar builders in the NY-Sun Program, have completed at least 12 projects through NY-Sun within the past calendar year, and have an average field inspection score of 4.0 (out of 5), within the past calendar year, on NYSERDA-performed inspections. A QSI contractor who performs quality work for six consecutive years receives Platinum Status Installer status.

“NYSERDA commends Kasselman Solar for earning the Platinum Status Installer designation within the NY-Sun Program. Reaching this milestone reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and its consistent delivery of high-quality solar installation service to customers across the Capital Region.”

— NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris

Kasselman Solar is grateful to everyone who joined the celebration: Menands Mayor Brian Marsh and Deputy Mayor Timothy Lane, whose attendance recognized this milestone in their community; Amy Kasson-Muzio of NYSERDA, who presented the Platinum QSI plaque on behalf of the Authority; Ian Knox of Enphase Energy, whose partnership has been central to the company’s achievement; Becky Kasselman and the team at Kasselman Electric, whose legacy made this possible; and the customers, vendors, and partners who were part of the day.

About Kasselman Solar

Kasselman Solar is a residential and commercial solar installer headquartered in Menands, NY, with a Hudson Valley office in Poughkeepsie. The company was founded in 2014 by President and CEO Steve Kasselman, a third-generation electrical contractor who saw both a growing need for skilled careers in renewable energy and a market gap in long-term service and support for New York’s expanding solar base. Steve’s background is rooted in critical infrastructure electrical work, the same discipline his grandfather George Kasselman brought to the Capital Region when he founded Kasselman Electric Co., Inc. in 1948, and which that company, now led by President and CEO Becky Kasselman, continues to apply today in data centers, healthcare facilities, and government projects. Kasselman Solar operates as a separate company, applying that same standard of craftsmanship to solar. Today, Kasselman Solar holds NYSERDA Platinum Quality Solar Installer status and is designated as a maintenance provider in NYSERDA’s contractor directory. The company also holds Enphase Platinum Installer status, a separate recognition issued by Enphase Energy. Kasselman Solar has completed more than 4,000 installations across New York State and maintains a dedicated, in-house service team. For more information, visit kasselmansolar.com or call us at (518) 478-8365 (Upstate NY) or (845) 681-4088 (Hudson Valley NY).

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