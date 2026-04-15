Governor Kotek Blasts Reproductive Health Equity Act Ruling

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek issued the following statement in response to the oral ruling in Oregon that the Oregon Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) is unconstitutional:



“The Reproductive Health Equity Act is a cornerstone of Oregon's commitment to ensuring every Oregonian can access reproductive health care. For nearly a decade, this law has meant that Oregonians with private insurance can get the care they need without cost barriers.



“I was proud to champion the Reproductive Health Equity Act because Oregonians believe health care decisions belong to individuals – not employers, not politicians, and not the courts. At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across the country, Oregon has been a leader and a safe harbor. We are not going to back down now.



“Opponents of Oregon’s landmark protections relied upon Trump’s Supreme Court ruling in Catholic Charities Bureau Inc. V. Wisconsin Labor and Industry Review Commission. We will continue to fight for Oregon’s values as this case proceeds. We will examine the judge’s ruling once a written opinion is issued and the consequences of that opinion are known.



“My administration will continue to work with Attorney General Rayfield to pursue every legal avenue available to safeguard access to reproductive health care for every Oregonian who depends on it and minimize any impact to Oregon’s protections. I will fight to ensure access to the health care that Oregonians need.”



The ruling has no effect on coverage today. More about the scope of this ruling will be known after the judge issues his written opinion. The ruling concerns whether RHEA applies to Oregon Right to Life. The judge found that RHEA violates Oregon Right to Life’s religious freedom rights under the first amendment and cannot apply. The law is still in effect, and the judge has not issued any injunction barring the State from applying or enforcing this ruling. The court has requested additional briefings concerning the final injunction and how the ruling should apply.



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