Technogen, Inc. Achieves ServiceNow Premier Consulting & Implementation Partner Status

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technogen, Inc., a leading ServiceNow partner, announced that it has been officially recognized as a ServiceNow Premier Consulting & Implementation (C&I) Partner. This achievement highlights Technogen's exceptional delivery of transformative digital workflow solutions for enterprise clients.

"This is a significant milestone for our organization and reflects the strong collaboration, expertise, and consistent efforts across teams to expand our ServiceNow capabilities and partnerships," said Emil Modugno, Exective Vice President at Technogen Inc. "Reaching the Premier tier validates our commitment to helping clients navigate complex digital landscapes with speed and precision."

The Premier Partner status highlights Technogen's proven track record in delivering high-impact ServiceNow implementations, particularly in the BFSI and enterprise technology sectors. With a team of close to 100 ServiceNow certified professionals and an exceptional customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 5/5, Technogen has empowered US clients to streamline operations, enhance IT service management (ITSM), and drive business agility.

This achievement positions Technogen to accelerate innovation and growth in the US market, building on its history of dozens successful implementations. By meeting ServiceNow’s rigorous standards for performance, Technogen has demonstrated a unique ability to deliver end-to-end workflow automation, cloud-based solutions, and agentic AI implementations that meet the evolving needs of global enterprises.

About Technogen, Inc.

Technogen, Inc. (TGI) is an IT Services & Consulting firm located in Chantilly, Virginia. TGI is Minority & Woman Owned Small Business with 20+ years of experience in IT Services and Solutions. TGI specializes in Professional Services, Programmatic & IT Modernization, Data Analytics and Visualization, Agile Applications Development, Customer Relationship Management Solutions, Contact Center Modernization, Enterprise DevSecOps Transformation, Threat Intelligence & Mitigation and Management Consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.