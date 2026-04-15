Mammoth Moving Expands Service Coverage Across Santa Barbara County

Family-owned Mammoth Moving & Storage broadens its residential and commercial moving services across Santa Barbara County, as a trusted local relocation partner

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANTA BARBARA -- Mammoth Moving & Storage, a family-owned relocation specialist based in Goleta and Santa Barbara, has announced an expansion of its service coverage across Santa Barbara County, strengthening support for both residential and commercial customers seeking professional moving solutions. The expansion builds on the company’s longstanding role as a local SantaBarbara, CA moving company , adding coverage for more neighborhoods, businesses, and institutional facilities throughout the region. By increasing route density and scheduling flexibility, Mammoth Moving & Storage aims to reduce lead times and accommodate more complex move requirements. Mammoth Moving & Storage reports heightened demand from homeowners, multifamily properties, hotels, laboratories, and technology firms for dependable, locally based crews capable of managing both standard household relocations and specialized projects. As a result, the company has expanded crew availability and vehicle deployment to better serve Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, and surrounding communities. The expanded coverage includes full-service packing and unpacking, climate-controlled storage options, office and industrial moves, hotel and hospitality installations, designer services, machinery moving and rigging, as well as laboratory and cleanroom relocations. These services are supported by trained teams familiar with working in sensitive environments, including research facilities and high-tech campuses. As a local SantaBarbara, CA movres , Mammoth Moving & Storage emphasizes detailed planning, on-site supervision, and clear communication throughout each project. The company’s approach is designed to minimize downtime for businesses and reduce disruptions for families, whether moves are taking place across town, elsewhere in California, or out of state. The company’s growth within Santa Barbara County is supported by continued investment in modern trucks, specialized lifting and rigging equipment, and safety-focused training programs. These resources enable Mammoth Moving & Storage to handle high-value, oversized, and delicate items commonly found in hospitality, medical, and technology settings. With decades of local experience, Mammoth Moving & Storage positions itself as a comprehensive moving company in SantaBarbara, CA for homeowners, property managers, contractors, and corporate clients. The expanded service areas are intended to make professional, insured moving support more accessible to customers throughout the county who are seeking a single provider capable of coordinating every phase of a relocation. Customers can request estimates, review service options, and obtain scheduling information directly from Mammoth Moving & Storage for upcoming projects across Santa Barbara County.About Mammoth Moving & Storage: Mammoth Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving and storage company based in Goleta and Santa Barbara, California. Founded in 1974 by Chris Eberz as a small appliance delivery service, the company quickly expanded into full-service residential, industrial, and commercial moving. Over the decades, Mammoth Moving & Storage has developed advanced capabilities in hotel installations, designer services, machinery moving and rigging, laboratory and cleanroom moves, and complete installations for the technology sector. Now led by second-generation owner Sean Eberz, who learned the business from the ground up as a teenager, Mammoth Moving & Storage continues to invest in highly trained crews, modern trucks, and specialized equipment. The company emphasizes integrity, professionalism, premium service, and craftsmanship, positioning itself as a trusted, long-established local expert for both straightforward home moves and complex, high-value relocations. Serving local, long-distance, and international customers, Mammoth Moving & Storage is built on core values of hard work, family ownership, reliability, clear communication, attention to detail, and delivering safe, smooth, and stress-free moves for families and businesses alike.ContactMedia Contact: Media Relations info@mammothmoving.com https://mammothmoving.com/

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