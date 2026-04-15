Sabio Group Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status

Genesys Elite Partner Status

Sabio Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status

Mark Carney, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabio

Mark Carney, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabio

Sabio Logo

Sabio Logo

Sabio Group has achieved elite partner status — the highest tier of accreditation available within the Genesys Ascend partner programme.

Our partnership is absolutely central to our AI-first CX strategy and serves as a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our teams and the trust our customers place in us every day.”
— Mark Starkey, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabio
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabio Group is proud to announce that it has achieved elite partner status — the highest tier of accreditation available within the Genesys Ascend partner programme.

To achieve Elite status, partners must evidence a strong track record of successful deployments, advanced technical certifications and a clear commitment to helping customers unlock the full potential of AI-Powered Experience Orchestration.

For Sabio, the recognition is the culmination of nearly three decades working with Genesys — during which the company has earned numerous accolades for its expertise and supported hundreds of Genesys customers on their CX transformation journeys.

Mark Starkey, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabio Group, commented: “Being named a Genesys Elite Partner is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the deep commitment Sabio has made to the Genesys ecosystem over the course of almost 30 years.

“Our partnership is absolutely central to our AI-first CX strategy and serves as a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our teams and the trust our customers place in us every day.”

Faye Whaley, Global Partner Director at Sabio Group, added: “Achieving Elite status is not something that happens overnight — it is the result of dedication, technical excellence and a relentless focus on delivering outcomes that matter to our customers.

“Across hundreds of Genesys deployments, Sabio has built extensive experience with the Genesys Cloud platform, and we are proud to have reached this milestone. This recognition further strengthens our ability to help our customers navigate the fast-evolving CX landscape.”

Gabriel Frasconi, VP of Channel Sales EMEA at Genesys, said: “Achieving Elite status is a testament to the close collaboration between our teams and our shared commitment to customer success. Over time, we’ve built a partnership grounded in shared ambition, mutual trust, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

“By working closely together, aligning our teams, strategies, and expertise, we’re creating meaningful impact for organisations across the region.

“We’re proud to recognise Sabio as an Elite Partner and look forward to continuing to grow side by side.”

The Genesys Elite Partner status positions Sabio to deliver even greater value to its growing customer base, leveraging the breadth of Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform, with Sabio’s proven implementation expertise, managed services capability and deep sector knowledge.

Joe O'Brien NEW
Sabio Group
+44 7825 170269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sabio Group Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joe O'Brien NEW
Sabio Group
+44 7825 170269
Company/Organization
Sabio Group
12th Floor, 110 Southwark St
London, SE1 0SU
United Kingdom
+44 7825 170269
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sabio turns customer experience into profitable growth through AI-powered technology. It uses AI to transform customer service by elevating satisfaction and increasing efficiency across voice and digital channels. It has operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, South Africa and India. Through its own knowledge and technology, as well as that of world-class technology leaders, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The Group specialises in AI, data insight solutions and contact centre technologies and works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, British Airways, Caixabank, DHL, Rentokil Initial, Essent, HomeServe, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

https://sabiogroup.com/

More From This Author
Sabio Group Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status
Sabio Group Launches Defibrillator Initiative in Memory of Colleague; Championing Heart Health Across the Organisation
Sabio's Consultancy Helps Accelerate Major Telecom Transformation
View All Stories From This Author