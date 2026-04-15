Sabio Group Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status

Sabio Achieves Genesys Elite Partner Status Mark Carney, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabio Sabio Logo

Sabio Group has achieved elite partner status — the highest tier of accreditation available within the Genesys Ascend partner programme.

Our partnership is absolutely central to our AI-first CX strategy and serves as a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our teams and the trust our customers place in us every day.” — Mark Starkey, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabio Group is proud to announce that it has achieved elite partner status — the highest tier of accreditation available within the Genesys Ascend partner programme.To achieve Elite status, partners must evidence a strong track record of successful deployments, advanced technical certifications and a clear commitment to helping customers unlock the full potential of AI-Powered Experience Orchestration.For Sabio, the recognition is the culmination of nearly three decades working with Genesys — during which the company has earned numerous accolades for its expertise and supported hundreds of Genesys customers on their CX transformation journeys.Mark Starkey, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabio Group, commented: “Being named a Genesys Elite Partner is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the deep commitment Sabio has made to the Genesys ecosystem over the course of almost 30 years.“Our partnership is absolutely central to our AI-first CX strategy and serves as a testament to the extraordinary commitment of our teams and the trust our customers place in us every day.”Faye Whaley, Global Partner Director at Sabio Group, added: “Achieving Elite status is not something that happens overnight — it is the result of dedication, technical excellence and a relentless focus on delivering outcomes that matter to our customers.“Across hundreds of Genesys deployments, Sabio has built extensive experience with the Genesys Cloud platform, and we are proud to have reached this milestone. This recognition further strengthens our ability to help our customers navigate the fast-evolving CX landscape.”Gabriel Frasconi, VP of Channel Sales EMEA at Genesys, said: “Achieving Elite status is a testament to the close collaboration between our teams and our shared commitment to customer success. Over time, we’ve built a partnership grounded in shared ambition, mutual trust, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional customer outcomes.“By working closely together, aligning our teams, strategies, and expertise, we’re creating meaningful impact for organisations across the region.“We’re proud to recognise Sabio as an Elite Partner and look forward to continuing to grow side by side.”The Genesys Elite Partner status positions Sabio to deliver even greater value to its growing customer base, leveraging the breadth of Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform, with Sabio’s proven implementation expertise, managed services capability and deep sector knowledge.

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