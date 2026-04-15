OptivaAI Introduces LeadPro v2, a New Model for Enterprise Revenue Execution

From fragmented data and manual decisions to intelligent, scalable revenue execution. A unified system connecting customer data to decisions, execution, and outcomes. Delivering measurable outcomes: higher conversion, faster execution, and stronger retention.

LeadPro v2 enables enterprises to turn customer data into explainable intelligence and scalable revenue execution.

Enterprises don’t need more dashboards — they need systems that can decide and act.” — Atul Madan

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprises today have more customer data than ever, yet most still rely on fragmented systems and manual decision-making to drive revenue outcomes.The challenge is no longer data.It is execution. OptivaAI , an AI-native enterprise intelligence and execution platform company, today announced the launch of LeadPro v2 , a Customer Intelligence and Revenue Execution platform designed to replace campaign guesswork with a unified, intelligence-driven system.LeadPro introduces a new approach to revenue execution — enabling enterprises to determine what action to take, for which customer, through which channel, and why, with consistency and at scale.Why Enterprises Are Rethinking Customer ExecutionOver the past decade, enterprises have invested heavily in CRM and marketing automation platforms to manage customer engagement. While these systems have improved visibility and workflow management, they have not solved the core challenge:Deciding what action will actually drive outcomes.As a result, organizations continue to operate with:Fragmented customer data across systemsManual decision-making processesGeneric campaigns with inconsistent performanceFrom Customer Data to Revenue ExecutionLeadPro v2 is designed to address this gap by combining intelligence, reasoning, and execution into a single system:Unified Customer Intelligence (Customer 360): A continuously evolving view of each customerExplainable AI Profiling: Customer scoring with clear reasoningSmart Matching Engine: Ranking of customer-offer combinationsIntegrated Execution: Activation across voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and emailEnterprise-Grade Governance: Full traceability of every recommendation and actionA New Model for Revenue ExecutionLeadPro introduces a unified pipeline:Data → Intelligence → Matching → Execution → OutcomesBy eliminating fragmentation across systems and teams, this model enables organizations to operate with greater precision, speed, and consistency.LeadPro v2 is designed to improve efficiency, conversion outcomes, and execution speed in high-volume environments.Leadership Perspective“At most enterprises, the problem isn’t lack of data — it’s the inability to turn that data into consistent, actionable decisions at scale,” said Atul Madan, Co-founder of OptivaAI.“Enterprises don’t need more dashboards — they need systems that can decide and act. LeadPro brings intelligence, explainable AI, and execution into a single system. This is not a marketing tool. It is a revenue execution engine.”AvailabilityLeadPro v2 is now available for enterprise deployment globally. Organizations can begin with a time-bound proof of concept to evaluate impact and scale adoption within weeks.LeadPro v2 represents a shift from campaign execution to revenue execution.About OptivaAIOptivaAI is an AI-native enterprise platform company focused on enabling organizations to move from fragmented operations to intelligent, outcome-driven systems.Its platform suite includes:InsightPro (Decision Intelligence)LeadPro (Customer and Revenue Intelligence)Nova360 (Interaction Execution Intelligence)Together, they form a unified ecosystem that connects decision-making with execution.OptivaAI is an AI-native enterprise platform brand owned and operated by TechBeacon Solutions Private Limited, an India-based technology company.Media ContactOptivaAIEmail: info@optivaai.comWebsite: www.optivaai.com

LeadPro v2: From Data to Revenue Execution

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