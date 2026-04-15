Professional TIG Welding Solutions for the Metallurgy Industry

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted by steel mills and metal processing plants worldwide | 700,000+ welding equipment sets annual production capacityKEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. supplies reliable TIG welding solutions to metallurgy plants, steel processing facilities, and industrial fabrication workshops globally — backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification, EN 60974-1 compliance, and 700,000 sets annual production capacity.We Understand the Welding Needs of the Metallurgy IndustryIn the metallurgy sector — processing steel plates, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and other raw materials — welding requires exceptional stability, weld quality, and endurance for long-duration operations.KEYGREE provides complete TIG welding solutions for your production line:✅ TIG Welding Machines — Optimized for carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, and dissimilar metals✅ Tungsten Electrodes & Filler Wires — High-quality consumables for smooth, clean welds in continuous production✅ Welding Protection — Professional auto-darkening helmets for operator safety in high-intensity environmentsWhy Choose KEYGREE TIG Welding Equipment?1.Stable & Reliable for Continuous OperationIdeal for boilers, pipelines, hydraulic systems, and other demanding applicationsSupports full TIG welding process; NDT pass rate meets design requirementsStable performance, smooth weld appearance, low spatter rateBacked by 700,000 units annual production -- proven quality at scale2.Precise Control for Multiple MaterialsWelds stainless steel, alloy steel, heat-resistant steel, and moreSupports hot wire TIG process for improved efficiency and deposition rateSuitable for thin to medium plates (2-15mm)3.Complete Solutions – One-Stop SourcingWe supply not just welding machines, but also:✔ Tungsten electrodes – Multiple sizes for different materials✔ Filler wires – Carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel available✔ Welding helmets – Auto-darkening, lightweight design to reduce fatigue✔ Wire feeders – Step feeder for precise speed controlTechnical Specifications — KEYGREE TIG Welding SolutionsParameter Specification Metallurgy Application ValueWelding Process TIG, Hot Wire TIG Supports high-deposition, high-quality welds on critical componentsApplicable Materials Carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, nickel alloys, copper, aluminum Covers full metallurgy material rangeThickness Range 2–15 mm (depending on material and process) Ideal for pipe, plate, and structural fabricationWeld Quality NDT pass rate up to 100% Meets boiler, pressure vessel, and pipeline standardsAuxiliary Equipment Wire feeder, tungsten electrodes, filler wire, welding helmet, water cooling system Complete system — no third-party integration neededAnnual Production 700,000 units Ensures consistent quality and reliable supply*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Third-party test reports available upon request.*Selection Guide for Your Industry NeedsYour Requirement Recommended ConfigurationStainless steel sheet welding (2-4mm) KEYGREE Standard TIG welder + φ1.6/2.0 tungsten electrode + stainless steel filler wireAlloy steel pipe welding (medium plate) KEYGREE Hot wire TIG welder + automatic wire feeder + water-cooled torchHigh-pressure hydraulic pipe (34MPa) Full TIG process + internal argon purge deviceHigh-volume continuous production KEYGREE Automated welding station + dual operator panels + 5m extension cableCustomer Success StoriesNickel-Iron Smelting Project – Major Steel GroupHydraulic piping system: 9,600m total length, approx. 1,800 weldsKEYGREE TIG welding process + internal argon purge deviceResult: 50% reduction in argon consumption, project completed 25 days ahead of scheduleDigital Workshop – Leading Boiler ManufacturerSerpentine tube production lineMaterials: Carbon steel, alloy heat-resistant steel, stainless steelSpecifications: ø32-76mm, wall thickness 3-15mmResult: Digital control achieved, fully traceable quality with KEYGREE equipmentContact your welding supply chain assistant--KeyGree:Get your customized welding solution from one of China's largest welding equipment manufacturers:We offer:Free welding process consultationSample trial welding serviceComplete equipment + consumables quotationOverseas shipping support (FOB/CNF/CIF)Contact KEYGREE: www.keygree.com | Response within 24 hours*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Specifications subject to change without notice. Third-party test reports available upon request.*

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