Primary care in Chicago: 3 ways to find a PCP

A primary care physician, or PCP, is a partner for your health. They support you not only when you’re sick, but also with preventive care, early detection, and managing ongoing conditions.

Looking for a new doctor can feel overwhelming, but the right choice can make a big difference in your well-being for the long term.

Whether you’re searching for yourself or your whole family, these tips can help you feel confident about making a smart decision.

1. Verify insurance and credentials

Start by looking for doctors covered by your insurance for more affordable visits. Make sure a PCP is board-certified. It’s a sign they’re committed to staying current and providing excellent care. Location matters, too: Choose a practice that’s convenient for your life.

2. Ask for recommendations and check reviews

See what friends, neighbors and coworkers have to say about their own experiences with primary care. Personal stories can point you toward a caring, approachable PCP. Online reviews and detailed profiles can also help you learn about the physician.

3. Evaluate after your first visit

After your first appointment, take time to reflect. A good PCP will listen, answer your questions and treat your concerns with respect. You should feel heard and understood. Over time, your PCP gets to know you, your history and your health goals.