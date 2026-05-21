‘I am truly grateful’: Endometriosis care, fertility treatment make motherhood possible

Kiki Battle struggled with chronic pain for 15 years, relying on prescription-strength ibuprofen to get through the day. She often experienced cramping, heavy bleeding and fatigue.

“I literally would sometimes take a hot water bottle and put it on my stomach while driving to the office,” Battle said. “It impacted my daily life.”

Finally, at age 30, Battle learned the culprit: endometriosis, a complex inflammatory disease.

Endometriosis is caused by tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing on other parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes and bladder. Symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain and pain during sexual intercourse.

Infertility is also a risk. That’s because inflammation can impact egg quality and cause scarring, making it difficult for sperm and eggs to connect.

“When endometriosis continues to go unchecked, it can have potential long-term impact on the reproductive organs,” said Laura A. Douglass, MD, a gynecologic surgeon at the University of Chicago Medicine.

Battle tried for years to conceive a child, and she didn’t feel that her physical pain was taken seriously elsewhere.

But with expert care from trusted UChicago Medicine endometriosis and fertility experts, Battle was able to take control of her health and realize her dream of becoming a mother.

Why endometriosis is tough to diagnose

Even though endometriosis affects one in 10 reproductive-age women, it can be hard to diagnose.

Many of its symptoms overlap with other diseases, such as pelvic inflammatory disease, adenomyosis, fibroids and primary dysmenorrhea (painful periods).

Further complicating matters, Douglass said, is the false belief that Black women have higher pain tolerances, which can lead to their pain being dismissed. They are also less likely to be diagnosed than white women, she said, allowing the disease to progress before a diagnosis.

Battle recalled that scenario when she sought care in her younger years.

“I felt like in the early stages of sharing my symptoms, people tried to make it seem like maybe I was making it up or the way I was describing it wasn’t accurate,” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I really am having this pain.’”