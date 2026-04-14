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San Diego Couple Admit to Two-Year Mail Theft Spree

SAN DIEGO – David Anthony Burge and Kyrsten Renee Bospflug pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that for two years, they stole mail from multiple post offices, apartment complexes and business complexes all over San Diego County – converting other peoples’ checks, credit cards and personal information into more than $150,000 in nefarious profit.

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San Diego Couple Admit to Two-Year Mail Theft Spree

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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