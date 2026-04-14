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Boat Captains Plead Guilty in Deadly Maritime Smuggling Events

SAN DIEGO – Two boat captains whose ill-fated maritime smuggling attempt resulted in the deaths of four migrants, including two children, pleaded guilty in federal court today. Jesus Ivan Rodriguez Leyva and Julio Cesar Zuniga Luna admitted to their participation in a wide-ranging conspiracy that involved coordinating with individuals in Mexico to smuggle aliens into the United States using maritime vessels.

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Boat Captains Plead Guilty in Deadly Maritime Smuggling Events

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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