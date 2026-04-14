Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones: Understanding the Housing Discrimination Reporting Process

RICHMOND, Va – In recognition of Fair Housing Month, the Office of the Attorney General wants Virginians to be familiar with the housing discrimination complaint process. If you believe you have been discriminated against, you don’t need a lawyer. The first step is to file a complaint with the Virginia Fair Housing Office for free.

“The law protects Virginians in every step of the housing journey. My office will bring those who have been found to block equal access with discriminatory actions to court on behalf of the hardworking people of the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Jay Jones.

“The Virginia Fair Housing Office is committed to conducting thorough impartial investigations of housing discrimination complaints. Our goal is to ensure the Boards and the Office of the Attorney General have the information needed to make informed decisions and pursue enforcement, when necessary,” Liz Hayes, Fair Housing Office Director said.

After receiving a complaint, the Virginia Fair Housing Office investigates the case while also pursuing mediation as a means to resolve the dispute. Investigations may involve reviewing documents and records, interviews with the individual who reported the complaint, the accused party, and relevant witnesses. Each investigation is tailored to the facts, but the goal is always to determine if reasonable cause exists to believe discrimination happened or is about to happen.

Once the investigation is finished, a report of findings is presented at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Fair Housing Board or the Real Estate Board, should the complaint involve a real estate board licensee. The board hears the findings of the investigation and votes to determine whether reasonable cause to believe discrimination occurred. If discrimination is found, the Office of the Attorney General steps in and brings the case to court on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The Office of the Attorney General seeks relief on behalf of the complainant and the public. Relief can include monetary compensation for the complainant and other survivors of discrimination, civil penalties paid to the Commonwealth, punitive damages meant to deter bad actors, and non-monetary outcomes like policy changes and training.

In addition to taking cases that go through investigation at the Virginia Fair Housing Office, the Office of the Attorney General has the authority to bring certain cases directly to court — when there is a pattern or practice of resistance to the protections guaranteed under law or it is a matter of public importance. Attorney General Jay Jones’ Office of Civil Rights is prepared to litigate in order to protect the longstanding fair housing rights of all Virginians.

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Published on: April 14, 2026