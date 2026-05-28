IRS to offer Saturday hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers May 30

IR-2026-67, May 27, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced it will offer Saturday hours at select Taxpayer Assistance Centers on May 30.

TACs will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide in-person assistance on a range of tax issues.

During this one-day event, TACs in multiple states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will offer many of their regular services. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov/SaturdayHours ahead of time to confirm participating locations and available services before heading to an office.

TACs will offer most of their typical services during these hours. However, they will not accept cash payments. The IRS plans to continue offering these Saturday service opportunities through June.