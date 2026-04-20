Huskisson Businesses Unite to Launch HUSKY CO.

From Coastal Destination to Coordinated Precinct: Huskisson Unveils HUSKY CO.

Uptown District teams across the state are highlighting their regions from day to night, and we look forward to seeing and hearing more about the fantastic things Husky has to offer.” — Michael Rodrigues, 24-Hour Economy Commissioner

JERVIS BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huskisson has entered a new phase of coordinated economic and cultural growth with the launch of HUSKY CO ., a collective of local businesses working together to guide the future of the precinct supported by grant funding from the NSW Government’s Uptown Grant Program, delivered by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner.With support from the Uptown Grant Program, a new business collective is taking shape in Huskisson in a very local way, led by the people who live and work here every day.HUSKY CO. brings together the businesses that make Huskisson what it is. From cafés and restaurants to retailers, operators and creatives, the collective is about working together to support the town, welcome visitors and keep things thriving all year round.HUSKY CO. champions the people who give this place its pulse: the makers, musicians, chefs, producers, retailers, hospitality leaders and operators who shape Huskisson’s cultural life. Through events, activations and precinct initiatives, the collective supports local enterprise, strengthens community connection and welcomes visitors into a town that feels active and connected throughout the year.At its core, it’s about locals working together to shape the future of their own place.The HUSKY CO. Committee is made up of local business owners and is led by President Oscar Wright Treasurer Robert Bartlett and District Directors comprised of local business leaders representing Huskisson’s diverse trading community.Working alongside government and industry partners, the Committee has engaged Bill Dimas as District Coordinator, helping bring everyone together and keep things moving.This structure ensures that decision-making remains locally informed, while aligned with broader state-wide economic and tourism priorities.Michael Rodrigues, 24-Hour Economy Commissioner said, “Huskisson is one of NSW’s hidden gems – home to great venues, vibrant community events and some of the state’s most beautiful beaches. So it's great to see the Husky District team coming together to showcase everything Huskisson has to offer. Uptown District teams across the state are highlighting their regions from day to night, and we look forward to seeing and hearing more about the fantastic things Husky has to offer.”Oscar Wright, President of HUSKY CO., said, “Huskisson’s always been celebrated for its incredible natural beauty; the stunning white-sand, crystal-clear waters, beautiful bushland all around, and the amazing wildlife that call it home. That draws huge crowds during the holidays, and now with Husky Co., we’re building on that by bringing our local businesses together under one strong brand. It’s about celebrating what makes our town and its landscape so special, giving Huskisson a clear identity, informing and attracting more visitors all year round, and keeping our community thriving.”To support the collective, a new website and social channels have been introduced, making it easier for visitors to discover what’s happening in Huskisson and for local businesses to stay connected.Funded by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, supported by Destination Sydney Surrounds South, Shoalhaven City Council and the Huskisson Chamber of Commerce.Together, these collaborations connect local leadership with broader tourism and economic strategies, opening up new opportunities for growth, connectedness and regional visitation.Looking ahead, the focus is on building a steady rhythm of events, partnerships and activity that supports local businesses and gives people more reasons to visit, stay longer and return.Huskisson now stands as a strong example of how regional communities can come together to shape their future and build sustainable local economies.MEDIA CALLOn Tuesday 21 April, Husky Co. will officially launch at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum alongside local business owners, with speeches from The Hon. John Graham MLC, Liza Butler - Member for South Coast and Husky Co. President Oscar Wright.When: Tuesday 21 April, 11:00amWhere: Jervis Bay Maritime Museum & GalleryWho: The Hon. John Graham MLC, Liza Butler - Member for South Coast and Husky Co. President Oscar Wright.For more information visit www.huskyco.com.au and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.MEDIA ENQUIRIESConnor Parissis, Senior Media and Public Relations Advisor:E: connor@originalspin.com.au | M: 0424 739 471Amber Forrest-Bisley, Company DirectorE: amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817EDITOR’S NOTESAbout HUSKY CO.HUSKY CO. is the district brand and communications platform for Huskisson, delivering a coordinated approach to marketing, events and partnerships that supports local businesses and drives visitation. HUSKY CO. is led by a local Committee comprising business owners and operators, ensuring the initiative remains community-driven while aligned with government strategy. Delivery is supported by a District Coordinator, providing structured implementation and stakeholder coordination.NSW Government Uptown District Acceleration ProgramThe Uptown District Acceleration Program is a two-stage program (Accelerator and Grants) designed to fast-track the growth of districts into vibrant going-out hubs. The program encourages place-based collaboration, branding and storytelling within districts, and provides a platform for districts to innovate with reduced risk and ultimately become self-sustainable in the future.

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