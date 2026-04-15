Coca-Cola and Fairlife Receive Baseline Clarification Requests from Fair Start Movement

Fair Start Movement

Fair Start Movement requests baseline clarification and a compliance response from The Coca-Cola Company, Fairlife, and other major food-sector manufactures.

Fair Start Movement’s current effort is part of a broader approach requiring public-facing claims to meet minimum standards of clarity, attribution, and accountability.” — Fair Start Movement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global announced that formal requests for baseline clarification and a structured compliance response were sent to The Coca-Cola Company, Fairlife, and other major food-sector manufacturers concerning selected public-facing representations about impact, benefit, sustainability, equity, DEI, and animal welfare.According to the Fair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global, the current effort is part of a broader framework focused on whether public-facing claims provide enough information for audiences to distinguish among substantiated outcomes, narrower operational improvements, and theories of change. The request asks whether broad claims are supported by disclosures that are sufficiently clear, attributable, and limited so that stakeholders can interpret them on the level at which they are communicated.The recurring issue is what they describe as a “baseline gap.”They use the baseline gap term to refer to situations in which a public-facing statement communicates a broad social, environmental, equity, or welfare outcome, while the underlying support, if disclosed, may measure a narrower program, a selected comparator, a site-level change, or an operational output rather than a demonstrated net outcome.The request seeks clarification on whether existing disclosures give audiences enough information to evaluate those distinctions on four points:- What baseline assumptions underlie the referenced claims- How scope boundaries and exclusions are defined- How uncertainty or model limitations are disclosed, and- How operational improvements are distinguished from broader net outcomes in public-facing language.The organizations also state that their review framework places particular emphasis on baseline assumptions.In quoted comments provided for the release, Fair Start Movement described its position as follows: “When a company communicates outcome-level impact, the public should be able to tell what baseline assumptions must hold for that statement to mean what it appears to mean. The point of the request is not to prejudge intent, but to determine whether the disclosure structure is sufficient for independent interpretation.”TruthAlliance.global stated: “Public-facing claims carry interpretive weight. Where a claim is framed broadly, the supporting disclosure should identify the relevant baseline, scope limits, exclusions, uncertainty, and whether the statement reflects an operational output or a substantiated outcome.”The organizations said their framework is informed by a baseline they describe in civic terms as “one person, one equal and influential vote” and “no child is worth more than another.”They contend that this standard is relevant to how impact and value claims should be understood when such claims concern equity, legitimacy, and public reliance.Fair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global said they will continue submitting requests for baseline clarification in matters involving public-facing claims that concern sustainability, welfare, equity, and public benefit.Their objective is to encourage clearer disclosure practices and more interpretable public communications where trust is being invited, and they do not allege adjudicated wrongdoing.

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