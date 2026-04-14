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Failure to Audio-Record Proceeding Doesn’t Invalidate Arbitrators’ Award—Ninth Circuit

Failure of arbitrators to make certain a proceeding was being electronically recorded, coupled with their alleged incessant interruptions of the plaintiff, did not require that a District Court judge vacate an award, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday, affirming the judgment.

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Failure to Audio-Record Proceeding Doesn’t Invalidate Arbitrators’ Award—Ninth Circuit

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