Governor Ivey Signs Alabama Work Zone Safety Act

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 341, the Alabama Work Zone Safety Act. This comes just ahead of National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Alabama Work Safety Act, sponsored by Sen. Josh Carnley and Rep. Mike Kirkland, establishes a pilot program to authorize the procurement, installation and operation of a photographic speed enforcement system within an interstate highway work zone.

“Currently in Alabama, there is roadwork ongoing in all 67 counties, including on our major roadways. It is just critical that we all drive carefully through work zones,” said Governor Ivey. “I was proud to put my signature on the Alabama Work Zone Safety Act that will help us improve safety around our roadwork and the enforcement mechanisms going forward. As we are rebuilding Alabama in all 67 counties, let’s keep the men and women doing the hard work, as well as our fellow motorists and ourselves, safe!”

SB341 requires reports to the Legislature studying the effectiveness of the pilot program.

“The Alabama Work Zone Safety Act is about protecting the men and women who work hard each and every day to keep our roads safe and functional,” said Sen. Carnley. “The Alabama Work Zone Safety Act gives us a smart, data-driven approach to improving safety in some of the most dangerous areas on our roads while holding reckless drivers accountable. I appreciate my colleagues in the Legislature for their support in advancing this measure and thank Governor Ivey for her leadership in signing this important legislation into law.”

Last year in Alabama, data shows within the 2,543 crashes in Highway Work Zones, there were approximately 11 fatalities and 709 injuries. With the historic amount of road work across the state, Governor Ivey believes it is more urgent than ever before to be mindful when driving through work zones.

“Our highway workers deserve to return home safely at the end of every workday, and this law will help make that happen,” said Rep. Kirkland. “By implementing innovative tools to slow drivers down in work zones, we are taking a meaningful step toward preventing tragic accidents and saving lives. I am grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature for their support and to Governor Ivey for her continued commitment to public safety across Alabama.”

A driver awareness program will launch in October, with full enforcement expected to begin before the end of the year.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing SB341 is attached.

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