Governor Ivey Celebrates Major Court Victory in State’s Redistricting Battle, Calls Special Election for Alabama-Drawn Congressional Map

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday celebrated the United States Supreme Court’s decision to vacate the court-ordered congressional map, allowing for the use of the 2023 Alabama-drawn congressional map.

“I will continue to say: Alabama knows our state, our people and our districts best. The United States Supreme Court’s decision is plain common sense and enables our values to be best represented in Congress,” said Governor Ivey. “For years, we have fought for this outcome, and I am proud to celebrate this win for Alabamians.”

Following last week’s successful special session and this victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Ivey is now taking the next step by calling a Special Primary Election for the affected congressional districts, the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th.

“As I said at the close of our special session last week, Alabama now stands ready to quickly act. I thank Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and Pro Tem Garlan Gudger for their focus last week that has allowed us to be in this strong position to move forward with our 2023 Alabama-drawn congressional map,” stated Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, August 11, 2026. There will be no runoff election. The general election will occur as planned with all other races on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Qualifying with major political parties will begin Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Friday, May 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for qualifying with all independent and minor political parties will be Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

“Alabamians now have another opportunity to send strong voices to Washington to fight for our values, and I encourage them to get out and vote in this special primary election on August 11. I also urge them to head to the polls this coming Tuesday, May 19 to vote in all other races. We are experiencing strong momentum in Alabama, and I am very optimistic for our future.”

The proclamation and writ of election are attached. The 2023 Alabama-drawn congressional map is also attached.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing the proclamation is also attached.

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