Appellate Justice Wiley Talks Opinion Crafting, Posner and Avoiding 'Plain Vanilla' Prose

(Subscription required) John Shepard Wiley Jr., the associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight, is a prose pro. The former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Second District in 2018 writes with a strong voice, eschews footnotes and champions succinctness.

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