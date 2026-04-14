“Let’s Go Fishing” Program Seeks Volunteers This Spring

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-3212

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

April 14, 2026

Concord, NH – If you are an angler who would like to give back to the fishing community and wants to share your love of the sport, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program is currently seeking new volunteer instructors to take part in our educational fishing programs around the state. All levels of fishing experience are welcome.

The one-day training for new instructors will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. All materials and lunch will be provided for those attending.

If you’re interested in joining, please download an application by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/documents/lgf-application.pdf. Please be sure your form is complete and notarized before returning it.

The instructor training provides an overview of teaching and presentation techniques, ethics, policies and procedures, fish identification, and regulations. Upon completion, participants will have the opportunity to join an established group of statewide volunteer fishing instructors and get involved in delivering programs.

“Let’s Go Fishing collaborates with schools, camps, scout groups, and community centers statewide to bring educational experiences to local groups and organizations,” said Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glencross. “Becoming an instructor is extremely rewarding and a fun way to get people involved in fishing and the outdoors.”



Thousands of children and adults have learned to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers through the Let’s Go Fishing Program. The program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, supported by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels.



The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. Visit www.fishnh.com for more information.