A New Book, ‘Walk Like A Man’ Sparks a Conversation About Modern Masculinity

This work reimagines masculinity rather than redefining it and offers a blueprint for men to take pride in their masculinity while advocating gender equality.

Walk Like A Man challenges the idea that masculinity must fit into a single mold.” — Dr. Alan Levine

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through his new book - Walk Like A Man: A Personal Exploration of Masculinity and his ongoing blog, oktobeaman.com, Dr. Richard Horowitz shares his journey as a man. His work reimagines masculinity rather than redefining it and offers a blueprint for men to take pride in their masculinity while still embracing gender equality. Richard provides a roadmap for young men struggling to embrace their masculinity without responding to the cult of toxic masculinity or sinking into hopelessness. At a time when conversations about masculinity are often polarized or oversimplified, author Horowitz shares his personal story and how his sense of masculinity sustained and enabled his climb out of the abyss . Rather than offering rigid rules or recycled clichés, the book invites readers into an open, honest dialogue about identity, responsibility, character and how these qualities embrace the best of masculinity.Walk Like A Man challenges the idea that masculinity must fit into a single mold. Instead, it argues that men benefit from examining their values, their emotional lives, and the pressures they face — not to weaken them, but to strengthen their sense of purpose. The book encourages men to embrace confidence while still championing gender equality not gender neutrality.Dr. Horowitz, a parenting and life coach, is a long - time blogger on masculinity issues and has been involved in “Men’s Work” for many years as a group facilitator and former president of a non-profit organization, Men Mentoring Men. He is also the author of Family Centered Parenting: Your Guide For Growing Great Families.

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