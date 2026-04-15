A New Book, ‘Walk Like A Man’ Sparks a Conversation About Modern Masculinity
This work reimagines masculinity rather than redefining it and offers a blueprint for men to take pride in their masculinity while advocating gender equality.
Walk Like A Man challenges the idea that masculinity must fit into a single mold. Instead, it argues that men benefit from examining their values, their emotional lives, and the pressures they face — not to weaken them, but to strengthen their sense of purpose. The book encourages men to embrace confidence while still championing gender equality not gender neutrality.
Dr. Horowitz, a parenting and life coach, is a long - time blogger on masculinity issues and has been involved in “Men’s Work” for many years as a group facilitator and former president of a non-profit organization, Men Mentoring Men. He is also the author of Family Centered Parenting: Your Guide For Growing Great Families.
Richard Horowitz
OK To Walk Like A Man
+1 732-261-6724
drh@oktowalklikeaman.com
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