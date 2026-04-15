Relaunch Digital Launches as AI Visibility Reshapes How Startups Compete Online

Gregg Murray | Relaunch Digital

As AI changes how people search, a new West Virginia digital marketing agency is preparing startups for what’s next

AI is reshaping how people search, and startups that aren’t preparing now will fall behind. I started Relaunch to help companies adapt and grow, keeping talent and revenue right here in West Virginia.” — Gregg Murray

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relaunch Digital, a boutique digital marketing agency founded by Gregg Murray, has launched in Morgantown, West Virginia. The agency focuses on helping startups and entrepreneurs grow through Google SEO, AI search visibility, and conversion-focused websites.Relaunch Digital enters the market at a time when 18,984 new West Virginia businesses were registered in 2025, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State. As this growth continues, AI is rapidly reshaping how customers find businesses, with answer engines like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews changing where and how people search. AI-driven search traffic has increased 527% year over year, according to Search Engine Land.While many West Virginia startups have yet to adopt AI search, others turn to out-of-state agencies, often working with outsourced vendors or junior staff rather than an experienced, local strategist. This model can lead to limited results and a lack of accountability. Relaunch addresses this gap with a boutique digital marketing agency model that provides direct access to senior-level expertise and a limited client roster, ensuring focused attention and measurable outcomes.Founder and CEO Gregg Murray brings over 20 years of digital marketing experience, including a decade leading local online B2B lead generation at iHeartMedia. He is the author of Website Blueprint and holds certifications in digital marketing, SEO, and Google AI Essentials. Murray has contributed to multiple industry publications and has served as a speaker and panelist on lead generation, SEO, web design, and digital brand clarity.“West Virginia’s next economic chapter is being written by its entrepreneurs,” said Gregg Murray, founder and CEO of Relaunch Digital. “AI is reshaping how people search, and startups that aren’t preparing now will fall behind. I started Relaunch to help companies adapt and grow, keeping talent and revenue right here in West Virginia.”As search behavior shifts toward AI, Relaunch Digital focuses on ensuring startups and entrepreneurs stay visible and competitive online. The agency’s approach aligns brand clarity with search demand and conversion-focused web design, helping businesses appear in AI-driven results and convert that visibility into measurable growth. This model is particularly valuable for startups and growth-stage companies looking to build a strong digital foundation early.Relaunch Digital aims to support West Virginia’s economic future by helping startups scale more efficiently through stronger online visibility and lead generation. When local companies grow, the results are tangible: job creation, business expansion, and more reasons for talent to stay in the Mountain State.About Relaunch Digital: Relaunch Digital is a West Virginia digital marketing agency specializing in Google & AI SEO services , and lead-generating website design . Built as a boutique firm, Relaunch partners with a select number of companies, providing senior-level expertise and personalized strategy.Relaunch Digital is currently accepting a limited number of new clients. Businesses can learn more or request a consultation at relaunchdigital.com.

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