Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Panic Button Platform with Real-Time Visibility

Punch Rescue Rescue Card Platform, a panic-button system with real-time visibility and self-management for emergency communications

Unified emergency communications platform provides real-time visibility and self-management without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

It has to work when everything else doesn’t. Real-time visibility and self-management must be the foundation of a system organizations can trust.” — Greg Artzt, CEO of Punch Rescue

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Punch Rescue today announced the commercial availability of its Rescue Card Platform — a unified emergency communications infrastructure combining Rescue Cards, Rescue Repeaters, and an updated software dashboard. The platform delivers real-time visibility into panic-button device health and location, paired with self-management capabilities, so organizations can monitor, test, and control their safety infrastructure without relying on vendor support.

Most emergency communication systems are built for ideal conditions — applications that depend on Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and charged personal devices. Punch Rescue was built for the opposite assumption: that in a real emergency, networks congest, power fails, and the systems organizations rely on most often fail first.

The Rescue Card Platform operates as a panic-button system on a patent-pending dedicated LoRa mesh network independent of Wi-Fi and cellular infrastructure. Rescue Repeaters plug into standard outlets and maintain constant signal strength throughout a facility, with internal battery backup that activates automatically if building power is lost. Rescue Cards require no phone, no app, and no network to activate — one press triggers an immediate alert.

“We built this platform around one principle: it has to work when everything else doesn’t,” said Greg Artzt, CEO of Punch Rescue. “Real-time visibility and self-management must be the foundation of a system organizations can actually trust when it matters most.”

The software dashboard provides live 24/7 monitoring of every device’s health, battery level, and connectivity. Staff can test any device with a single press and receive immediate confirmation. During an active incident, the dashboard delivers room-level location tracking on a dynamic map.

The Rescue Card Platform launches with integration partners including RapidSOS, Mappedin, and Lightspeed Notify. RapidSOS connects activated alerts directly to 911 and public safety agencies nationwide, transmitting real-time incident data the moment a panic button is activated. Mappedin provides dynamic indoor facility maps embedded within the dashboard, giving first responders and on-site safety staff accurate room-level location data during an active incident. Lightspeed Notify provides the emergency communication and management layer, enabling coordination between responders, automated distribution of response plans, real-time status tracking, and mass notifications.

The Rescue Card Platform is available now. K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, and enterprise campuses seeking a pilot program can contact Punch Rescue at sales@punchrescue.com, visit punchrescue.com/contact.

Punch Rescue offers emergency communications infrastructure for organizations that cannot afford to fail — including schools, healthcare facilities, corporate campuses, and community institutions. The company’s platform enables organizations to monitor, test, and manage their safety systems with confidence. Punch Rescue — When It Matters. For the Moments of Crisis and Everything in Between.

Punch Rescue Rescue Card Platform: Emergency Communication Infrastructure for Schools

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