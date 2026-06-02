French-Algerian Guitar Legend USA Summer Tour

French guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan

The European superstar returns after his historic 50th Year Anniversary tour for Masterclass workshops this summer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award winning acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan returns to the United States for a short run of guitar Masterclass workshops and intimate concerts.The French-Algerian superstar is riding high from his historic 50th anniversary tour last year, which saw him perform over 125 shows across North America.One of the world's most eloquent World Music artists of our time, Pierre is known as “Mister DADGAD” for his mastery of the unique guitar tuning style.Guitarists from Michael Hedges, to Leo Kottke, Larry Corryel, Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, have all sung his praises, including his recent collaboration with pop legend Donny Osmond.Pierre's summer dates are:July 23 – Moab Utah – Red Cliffs LodgeJuly 26 – New York City – The Bitter EndJuly 28-29 – Interlochen Michigan – College of Creative ArtsJuly 30-Aug 1 – Opelika Alabama – The Sound WallAugust 15 – New York City – Bryant Park, with Adrian BelewPierre’s Media EPK:English EPKFrench EPK“Listening to Pierre's music is rejuvenating.”Steve Vai“This is beautiful... Pierre is one of the GREATS!!!”Tommy Emmanuel Cgp.“Pierre Bensusan's music is a true inspiration.”Suzanne Vega

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