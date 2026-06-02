Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,686 in the last 365 days.

French-Algerian Guitar Legend USA Summer Tour

French guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan

French guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan

The European superstar returns after his historic 50th Year Anniversary tour for Masterclass workshops this summer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan returns to the United States for a short run of guitar Masterclass workshops and intimate concerts.

The French-Algerian superstar is riding high from his historic 50th anniversary tour last year, which saw him perform over 125 shows across North America.

One of the world's most eloquent World Music artists of our time, Pierre is known as “Mister DADGAD” for his mastery of the unique guitar tuning style.

Guitarists from Michael Hedges, to Leo Kottke, Larry Corryel, Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, have all sung his praises, including his recent collaboration with pop legend Donny Osmond.

Pierre's summer dates are:

July 23 – Moab Utah – Red Cliffs Lodge
July 26 – New York City – The Bitter End
July 28-29 – Interlochen Michigan – College of Creative Arts
July 30-Aug 1 – Opelika Alabama – The Sound Wall
August 15 – New York City – Bryant Park, with Adrian Belew

Pierre’s Media EPK:
English EPK
French EPK

“Listening to Pierre's music is rejuvenating.”
Steve Vai

“This is beautiful... Pierre is one of the GREATS!!!”
Tommy Emmanuel Cgp.

“Pierre Bensusan's music is a true inspiration.”
Suzanne Vega

Cletis Carr
CPR Artists Nashville
+1 615-801-2718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

French-Algerian Guitar Legend USA Summer Tour

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.