United Direct Solutions Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification

Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining strong security practices, managing risk effectively, and delivering reliable solutions our clients can depend on.” — Connie Burns, Chief Information Officer at United Direct Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing , print, and communication solutions, today announced its Mailing and Fulfillment System residing at United Direct Solutions’ Louisville and Ohio facilities, as well as Cincinnati and Nashville colocation data centers has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.The HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that United Direct Solutions has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, EVP, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. “HITRUST Certification demonstrates United Direct Solutions is taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.“As cybersecurity expectations continue to grow, our clients expect trusted and validated protection of their data,” said Connie Burns, Chief Information Officer at United Direct Solutions. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining strong security practices, managing risk effectively, and delivering reliable solutions our clients can depend on.”HITRUST Certification validates United Direct Solutions’ systems are meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.About United Direct SolutionsUnited Direct Solutions is a full-service provider of data-driven marketing, commercial print, direct mail , fulfillment, and digital solutions. By combining technology, automation, and strategic insight, UDS helps organizations streamline communication, improve engagement, and deliver measurable results across multiple channels.

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