Award-Winning ‘Versified! The Human Equation’ Returns for Limited Encore Streaming

Versified! The Human Equation! Stage & Film Production VERSIFIED! The Human Equation, Cast Bob Gossom

Bob Gossom film closes National Poetry Month and opens Mental Health Awareness Month

His vision and imagery leap from the page into the mind… Bob has his own style. Versatility is his secret weapon.” — Levy Lee Simon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poet and playwright Bob Gossom brings back his award-winning film Versified! The Human Equation for a limited encore streaming event, blending contemporary poetry, movement, music, and storytelling to close National Poetry Month and welcome Mental Health Awareness Month.The film, Versified! The Human Equation will stream from 4 p.m. PT on April 30 through 9 p.m. PT on May 3 at bobgossom.com/film-viewing.Adapted from Gossom’s celebrated poetry collection The Human Equation, now in its expanded third edition, the production explores vulnerability, humor, contradiction, and the common experiences that connect people across generations and backgrounds.First staged in Los Angeles, Versified! The Human Equation evolved from a live ensemble production praised by reviewer Javier Ronceros, who described performers embodying “dozens of characters in a dance of the human condition.”This encore presentation emphasizes poetry’s lasting power to spark reflection, connection, and emotional wellness. “Poetry has always been a place where people can process what they’re going through, often before they have language for it,” Gossom said. “It creates space to reflect and begin to heal.”Writer, actor, and director Levy Lee Simon praised Gossom’s distinctive voice and creative range. “His vision and imagery leap from the page into the mind,” Simon said. “Bob has his own style. Versatility is his secret weapon.”The production has received multiple honors, including Best Adaptation at the SoCal Film Awards (2025), Best Original Idea at the Top Indie Film Awards (2026), and Best Ensemble Cast at the Bare Bones International Film Festival (2026). It also earned nominations for Best Writing and Best Editing.Gossom is available for interviews, readings, and commentary on poetry’s cultural role, independent creativity, and the connection between artistic creation and emotional wellness.Purchase The Human Equation at Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, or directly at bobgossom.com/books.About Bob GossomBob Gossom is a poet, playwright, and film-industry professional whose career spans filmmaking, technology, and decades of literary work. His collection The Human Equation reached No. 1 on multiple Amazon poetry charts, including Contemporary Poetry and American Poetry. On page, stage, and screen, he continues to champion poetry as a living art form grounded in the human experience. To learn more, visit bobgossom.com.###

The Judge Wore Pumps by Bob Gossom

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