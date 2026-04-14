PRN Funding Celebrates First Quarter Success

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BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Funding is proud to announce that it achieved an all-time high in funded receivables during the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to supporting healthcare businesses nationwide.In addition to its record-setting quarter, PRN Funding has successfully expanded its home care funding operations into three new states: Ohio, Minnesota, and Missouri. This strategic expansion allows the company to extend its specialized invoice factoring solutions to a broader network of home healthcare agencies, offering faster access to capital and tailored funding options.PRN Funding has empowered the home healthcare industry for over 25 years. For more information, visit us at https://www.prnfunding.com About PRN FundingPRN Funding provides fast, flexible funding for home healthcare agencies. PRN Funding turns outstanding claims into immediate cash to cover payroll, hire staff, and expand their business -- without financial delays.For more information, please contact at 216.859.4400 (phone), or info@prnfunding.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.prnfunding.com

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