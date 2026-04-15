Greenwood Genetic Center Launches Advanced Long-Read Sequencing Test

Mackenzie Lally, a laboratory technologist at the Greenwood Genetic Center, loads samples for long-read sequencing.

First laboratory in Southeast to offer cutting-edge testing clinically

By bringing long-read sequencing into our clinical laboratory, we are opening new doors for individuals who have remained undiagnosed despite prior testing. ” — Mike Friez, PhD

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) Diagnostic Laboratory today announced the launch of long-read genomic sequencing, marking a significant advancement in genetic testing for patients with complex and previously undiagnosed conditions. With this implementation, GGC becomes the first laboratory in the Southeast—and only the second in the United States—to offer standalone long-read sequencing as a clinical diagnostic service.

Long-read sequencing represents a transformative step forward in genomic analysis. Unlike traditional short read sequencing methods, which analyze DNA in small fragments, long read sequencing can examine much larger stretches of DNA in a single read. This capability allows for more accurate detection of complex genetic variations, including structural variants, repeat expansions, and regions of the genome that have historically been difficult to analyze.

“For many patients and families, the journey to a diagnosis can be long and frustrating,” said Mike Friez, PhD, Director of GGC’s Diagnostic Laboratories. “By bringing long-read sequencing into our clinical laboratory, we are opening new doors for individuals who have remained undiagnosed despite prior testing. This technology enables us to see parts of the genome that were previously inaccessible, offering new hope for answers.”

Patients who may benefit most from long-read sequencing include those with suspected genetic conditions that have remained undiagnosed after standard testing, individuals with complex neurological or developmental disorders, and cases where structural genomic changes are suspected. By providing a more comprehensive view of the genome, long-read sequencing can increase diagnostic yield, reduce the need for multiple rounds of testing, and accelerate the path to personalized care.

In addition to improving diagnostic accuracy, long-read sequencing offers several key benefits:

• Enhanced detection of complex variants that are often missed by conventional methods

• Improved analysis of repetitive and hard-to-sequence regions of the genome

• Greater clarity in identifying disease-causing mutations, leading to more precise diagnoses

• Potential to shorten the diagnostic journey for patients and families

The introduction of long-read sequencing reflects GGC’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in genetic medicine. As a leader in genetic diagnostics and research, GGC continues to expand its capabilities to better serve patients, families, and healthcare providers across South Carolina and beyond.

For more information about GGC’s Long-Read Sequencing test, please visit ggc.org.



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