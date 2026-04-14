Notice(s) of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s): 20250243 – Amend. to North Dakota Rules for Lawyer Discipline 6.4 and 6.5, Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission 7, North Dakota Rules of Court 8.9, Admission to Practice Rule 16, North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 49 Regarding Immunity Provisions 20250334 – Amend. to North Dakota Rule of Juvenile Procedure 17 Regarding Juvenile Court Lay Guardians Ad Litem 20260119 - Amendments to North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure 3 Regarding Appeal as of Right - How Taken, 12 Regarding Docketing the Appeal, 29 Regarding Briefs of An Amicus Curiae, 35 Regarding Scope of Review, and 40 Regarding Petition for Rehearing This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

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