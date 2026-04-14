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Notice(s) of Comment

Notice(s) of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

  1. 20250243 – Amend. to North Dakota Rules for Lawyer Discipline 6.4 and 6.5, Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission 7, North Dakota Rules of Court 8.9, Admission to Practice Rule 16, North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 49 Regarding Immunity Provisions

 

  1. 20250334 – Amend. to North Dakota Rule of Juvenile Procedure 17 Regarding Juvenile Court Lay Guardians Ad Litem

 

  1. 20260119 - Amendments to North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure 3 Regarding Appeal as of Right - How Taken, 12 Regarding Docketing the Appeal, 29 Regarding Briefs of An Amicus Curiae, 35 Regarding Scope of Review, and 40 Regarding Petition for Rehearing

 

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

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Notice(s) of Comment

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