Glitter AI Turns Screen Recordings Into SOPs Automatically, Used by 11,000+ Teams

Glitter AI turns screen recordings into standard operating procedures automatically, used by 11,000+ teams worldwide as a simpler alternative to Scribe.

AI-powered platform converts screen recordings and voice narration into publish-ready SOPs and training guides for operations teams.

Every company has one person who knows how everything works - when they leave, the knowledge walks out the door.” — Yuval Karmi, CEO of Glitter AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glitter AI (www.glitter.io), an AI-powered documentation and SOP creation platform, today announced continued growth as more than 11,000 teams worldwide now use the platform to create standard operating procedures, training guides, and process documentation without manual writing.

Positioned as a simpler, faster, and more affordable alternative to tools like Scribe and Guidde, Glitter AI records a user's screen and voice simultaneously, then uses AI to generate both a written SOP and a video walkthrough from a single recording. The AI captures screenshots at every click, transcribes voice narration, removes filler words, and produces a professional guide - typically in under two minutes. Traditional documentation tools require separate workflows for video and written content; Glitter delivers both from one session at a fraction of the cost.

The Problem: Tribal Knowledge and Undocumented Workflows

Growing businesses face a persistent challenge: critical processes live inside people's heads. When the office manager who runs payroll goes on vacation or the accounts payable specialist who knows the invoicing workflow leaves, operations slow down. Traditional documentation takes 30 to 60 minutes per procedure. Most teams never finish the project.

How Glitter AI Works

A user opens the Glitter desktop app or Chrome extension, performs the task while narrating the steps, and the AI SOP generator creates a structured guide with annotated screenshots. Existing videos - Zoom recordings, Loom videos, Microsoft Teams meetings - can also be uploaded and converted into guides automatically. Completed guides can be exported to PDF, HTML, or Markdown, or published directly to Confluence, Notion, Zendesk, or WordPress in 99 languages.

Built for Operations Teams at SMBs

Glitter AI is designed for operations managers, office managers, accountants, team leads, and customer success managers - professionals who already know their workflows and need to transfer that knowledge to the rest of the team. The platform is used across accounting and finance, construction, logistics, SaaS, hospitality, and field services for workflows such as invoice processing in QuickBooks and Sage, payroll in ADP and Workday, and project management in Procore and Salesforce.

"Every company has one person who knows how everything works - and when that person leaves, the knowledge walks out the door with them," said Yuval Karmi, CEO of Glitter AI. "We believe every business process should be captured the moment it's performed, not written up after the fact from memory. That's the future of documentation - you just do your job, and the guide writes itself."

Why Teams Switch From Scribe, Guidde, and Other Documentation Tools

Glitter AI captures not just clicks, but also what a user hovers over and explains verbally - context that other click-only screenshot tools miss entirely. The original video recording is preserved alongside the written guide, giving teams both formats from one session. The platform also includes on-device blur for sensitive data, SOC 2 Type II compliance with GDPR and CCPA certification, and a desktop app on the free plan for Mac and Windows.

Pricing and Availability

Glitter AI is available at www.glitter.io with a free plan including 10 guides and full AI features - no credit card required. Pro starts at $16/seat/month (annual), Team at $12/seat/month (annual) for 5+ seats, and Enterprise includes SSO, audit logs, and dedicated support.

About Glitter AI

Glitter AI turns screen recordings and video into step-by-step guides and SOPs. Used by 11,000+ teams worldwide, it is a simpler, faster, and more affordable alternative to Scribe, Guidde, Tango, and Loom. The platform supports 99 languages, is SOC 2 Type II compliant, and works across web, desktop, and mobile. Learn more at www.glitter.io.

Glitter AI Demo: Create SOPs From Screen Recordings in Seconds

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