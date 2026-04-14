Groundbreaking Held for Housing for At-Risk Adults

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Access to safe, stable housing offers individuals necessary security and support during transitions in their lives. When it opens, Mohawk Heights will help dozens of residents connect with ongoing services as they reestablish roots within the community. We are grateful to see such tangible examples of progress in implementing Governor Hochul’s vision for a mental health system that meets all New Yorkers where they are and guarantees that no one has to confront a mental health crisis alone.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that we must keep working to transform New York State’s continuum of care to meet the mental health needs of our residents. I applaud the Office of Mental Health and Governor Hochul for making investments that strengthen our mental health system to support New Yorkers with mental illness that are at risk of experiencing homelessness and empower them in their recovery."

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “The groundbreaking at Mohawk Heights represents an important step forward in addressing the intersection of mental health and housing insecurity in our community. As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, I see every day how often individuals struggling with addiction are also living with co-occurring mental health disorders. In many cases, these challenges are compounded by a lack of stable housing, which makes recovery even more difficult. Developments like this provide not only a safe place to live, but also the supportive services people need to move forward, manage their mental health and build a path toward stability and independence.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Access to safe, stable housing is essential to supporting individuals on their path to recovery. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making critical investments to expand these opportunities. DASNY is proud to support the development of Mohawk Heights and grateful to our partners at the Office of Mental Health and Mohawk Opportunities for their shared commitment to strengthening communities.”

Mohawk Opportunities, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Klein said, “Fostering a welcoming community for all is central to our mission, and we are truly looking forward to celebrating the opening of Mohawk Heights next year. This new residence represents an important step forward in expanding housing opportunities in Schenectady and strengthening the continuum of care in our community. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Mental Health for their partnership and shared commitment to making this vision a reality.”

City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “The forthcoming Mohawk Heights development will provide needed stable housing for members of our community as they maintain connections to supports. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers can live safely and overcome challenges.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “Mohawk Heights represents a powerful step forward in how we support individuals living with mental illness in our community. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Mental Health for their leadership and investment, and to Mohawk Opportunities for their continued commitment to helping individuals find stability, dignity, and hope.”

Similar extended stay housing projects are in the early stages of development in St. Lawrence, Erie, and Bronx counties. Licensed providers are required to maintain 24-hour staffing with on-site services that promote wellness and recovery and active linkages to other services in the community.